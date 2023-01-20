COLCHESTER — Construction on the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Exit 16 in Colchester is set to begin Monday. Construction activities will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Jan. 23-27. Work is anticipated to take place predominantly off the roadway, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, though there is the potential for shoulder or lane closures for the installation of construction signage outside of peak hours.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO