Sixth annual Day of Giving to be held at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s sixth annual Day of Giving will be celebrated throughout the week of Feb. 13, culminating on Sunday, Feb. 19 to coincide with the anniversary date of Glenville’s founding. The giving campaign will focus on raising money for areas of...
Medical supply kits provided to all EMS workers
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Army National Guard made a very important delivery to Jackson County this past Tuesday. The guard was met at the Jackson campus of West Virginia University Parkersburg by county first responders to unload boxes of life-saving materials.
BOE hears bullying concerns, academic changes for next school year
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Board of Education took an unusual step at the close of its January 19 meeting. Board President Jim Frazier asked for a closed-door executive session to discuss comments made by those speaking during the delegation/callers portion of the meeting. Those comments...
Rio Grande names new student engagement coordinator
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WV News) — Jess Youse has been named student engagement coordinator for the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College. Youse will be responsible for planning and delivering cross-college events and activities such as Welcome Weekend, Family Day, Homecoming, Fall Festival and the intramural program).
Gallipolis Schools sets kindergarten registration dates
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year will open in March for Gallipolis City Schools. For information, call the following schools, depending on address of residence:
Local author reads book for students
NEW HAVEN, W.Va. (WV News) — Local author Michelle Zirkle made appearances at both Point Pleasant Primary School and New Haven Elementary School last week. Zirkle was reading her new children’s book, “Snowie the Squareman,” to students in kindergarten through second grade. The book is about...
River Valley students excel at science fair
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) — River Valley High School held its annual science fair last Wednesday. There were 68 projects and 96 students entered in the fair. The event saw many students receive superior scores, which now qualify them to advance to district and state science competitions. There were...
Farmers Bank gives donation to veterans memorial
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Farmers Bank has announced sizable donations to each phase of the Mason County Veterans Memorial. Phase 1 of the memorial will consist of a bronze statue of Medal of Honor recipient Jimmy Stewart, there will also be recognition of all Mason County natives who were recipients of that distinction.
GSWD tree,seed mixes, sale
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District (GSWD) announced its 2023 tree sale is underway, with orders being taken through Feb. 14, with tentative order distribution date of the last week of March. The offerings are a selection of deciduous and coniferous tree saplings,...
Pomeroy Village Council holds first meeting of new year
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Pomeroy Village Council began the new year with a Jan. 2 regular session in council chambers. Present were Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Burns, Aaron Oliphant, Maureen Hennessy and Vic Young. Phil Ohlinger was absent. Police Chief Chris Pitchford, Fire Chief Derek Miller and Fiscal Officer Ben See also attended.
Discover Appalachia Travel Expo returns in 2023
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The 15th Annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will take place March 18 at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis, Ohio. The Expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the public.
Ripley moves to 12-0 with win over Grafton
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The perfection continues for Ripley boys’ basketball. The Vikings took down Grafton Saturday night inside the Ripley Health Center, 78-43, to move their record to 12-0 on the season.
Mulberry Community Center receives grant to help fund equipment for meal preparation
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — The Mulberry Center was awarded a grant from the children of the late Vera Crow through the Meigs County Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund. Vera Crow was an active...
Meigs sheriff gives update on armed robbery suspect
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch provided an update recently on the continuing search for armed robbery suspect Michael Atkinson. According to police reports, Atkinson entered a residence along Ohio State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains on Jan. 7, brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He robbed an individual inside of the residence and stole money and an additional firearm, according to law enforcement.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Elliott stars as Liberty ends skid, 39-25
SUTTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Emma Elliott scored 22 points to lead the Liberty Mountaineers to a season sweep of the Braxton County Eagles, 39-25, on Monday. Jazalynn Ray added seven points for Liberty, which ended an eight-game losing streak.
