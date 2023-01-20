ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
wnypapers.com

Gather by Gallo, Hustler's Tavern: Lewiston restaurant sites reopen

Two Lewiston restaurant locations are back in business. 800 Center St., formerly Gallo Loco, has reopened as Hustler’s Tavern. A Facebook page describes the site as a pizzeria and cocktail bar – in fact, it states, “Where the ‘Cocktail’ was invented!”. The eatery is operated...
LEWISTON, NY
WIVB

Governor Hochul honors Buffalo blizzard heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul honored many of Buffalo’s blizzard heroes Saturday. These everyday people and first responders put it all on the line to be good neighbors. “We have been tested,” Governor Hochul said. “We have been tested by fire, by snow, by blizzards and...
BUFFALO, NY
Tree Hugger

Got Dog Poop? Let This Vermicomposting Success Story Inspire You

Myles Stubblefield was a self-described “dirty kid" growing up in Buffalo, New York. “I had my hands in every dirt pile," he tells Treehugger. "I played with worms every time we went fishing, and any time we went to a picnic, it was assumed I’d come home with empty cans of salamanders and crawdads to observe.”
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?

If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Where To Take Someone You Hate In Buffalo

You know what they say! "Revenge is a dish best served cold,"…or if you're from Buffalo, with ranch dressing on the side. Back in 2005, the Buffalo Niagara Cultural Tourism Initiative reported that the Buffalo Niagara region brought approximately 16 million visitors to the area every year. Although the...
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
buffalospree.com

A chat with Chelsea Lovell

As someone not originally from Buffalo, what made you fall in love with it?. I am blown away by the goodness here, and how so many are ready and willing to give to any cause. During the competition, you spoke about domestic abuse and spousal violence. How do you plan to fight these issues?
BUFFALO, NY

