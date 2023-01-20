ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William Munny
1d ago

As usual, it's a hoax. The demand for "Racist division" outweighs the supply. So, Leftist have to create it to justify their narrative. #JussieSmollett

comment junkie
2d ago

I remember something like this happened years back when my wife and I were visiting friends in the Fairfax County area. There were swastikas spray painted on the sidewalks of the Giant grocery stores. I remember it causing a big uproar and a lot of racial tension in the area. The tension came from those who were already tired of racist crap going on, and the racists who were laying dormant and thought the racist artwork was a sign for them to come out of hiding. When it was all said and done and they finally found out who spray painted the swastikas. Believe it or not. It was two teenagers, one black and one white who thought it was funny to stir things up, but didn't expect it to get as out of hand as it did. And this is a true story people

anthony miller
2d ago

yes see how excited that woman is that this is stirring racial bigotry and hatred it's probably some group within the liberal organizations putting out this to cause problems they're ruthless

