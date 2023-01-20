The last time the Giants entered an offseason determined to add a top receiver, that feeling of urgency blew up in their face. General manager Joe Schoen operated his first year under the weight of the previous regime’s mistakes of signing Kenny Golladay and drafting Kadarius Toney in 2021, so excuse him for not jumping at the prospect of going all-in for another No. 1 receiver. “A number-one wide receiver can be important, but there are some number-one wide receivers that are home right now,” Schoen said. “A number-one receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything.” Of the 14 wide receivers who had more than...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO