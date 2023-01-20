ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

wfxrtv.com

Change in venue for Roanoke College athletic teams

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke College athletic department will be without the use of the Cregger Center Arena for quite some time, due to a burst pipe. The water damage affected the basketball court. The incident happened during the holiday break. For maroons Athletic Director Scott Allison the men and women’s basketball teams along with the men’s volleyball squad will be playing the remainder of the games at the Bast Center.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WSET

Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Hokies stun Duke 78-75, snap losing streak

Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech broke through in a big way on Monday night, as MJ Collins hit a jumper with 13 seconds to go to lift the Hokies to a 78-75 victory. Grant Basile paced the Hokies in scoring with a 24-point performance. Basile’s scoring performance was the third highest scoring effort from the Wright State transfer in his time in Blacksburg. He complemented his offensive output with eight rebounds.
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Henderson to seek third term on School Board

George Henderson, who represents the Tunstall District on the Pittsylvania County School Board, announces his bid for a third term. Henderson was first elected to the School Board in 2015 after the retirement of long-time servant Morris Stowe, who represented the Tunstall District for 20 years. Henderson ran un-opposed at that time and in 2019 ran again unopposed and was elected for another four-year term through 2023.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest 76-67 for ACC road win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – First Virginia couldn’t hit anything. Then the 10th-ranked Cavaliers couldn’t miss on the way to building a big lead. From there, it was about having enough poise to hang on. Armaan Franklin scored 18 of 25 points before halftime and Virginia survived blowing nearly...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Kitley scores 28, No. 12 Virginia Tech holds off Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Virginia Tech withstood a big third-quarter rally, and the No. 12 Hokies defeated Wake Forest 74-57 on Sunday. Georgia Amoore added 17 points, with five 3-pointers and six assists for Virginia Tech. Taylor Soule had 16 points, eight...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBTM

Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Ten more spots to be opened for Blue Ridge Full GOAT

ROANOKE, Va. – Runners, are you ready to take on The GOAT?. No, we’re not talking about the animal, we’re talking about the 101 road miles and a more than 26,000-foot elevation change. Participants will have to take each of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon distances...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Patrick charges local-area residents

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones

William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire

BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

