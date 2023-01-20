Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
wfxrtv.com
Change in venue for Roanoke College athletic teams
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke College athletic department will be without the use of the Cregger Center Arena for quite some time, due to a burst pipe. The water damage affected the basketball court. The incident happened during the holiday break. For maroons Athletic Director Scott Allison the men and women’s basketball teams along with the men’s volleyball squad will be playing the remainder of the games at the Bast Center.
WSLS
Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WSET
Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
WSLS
Hokies stun Duke 78-75, snap losing streak
Blacksburg, Va. – Virginia Tech broke through in a big way on Monday night, as MJ Collins hit a jumper with 13 seconds to go to lift the Hokies to a 78-75 victory. Grant Basile paced the Hokies in scoring with a 24-point performance. Basile’s scoring performance was the third highest scoring effort from the Wright State transfer in his time in Blacksburg. He complemented his offensive output with eight rebounds.
chathamstartribune.com
Henderson to seek third term on School Board
George Henderson, who represents the Tunstall District on the Pittsylvania County School Board, announces his bid for a third term. Henderson was first elected to the School Board in 2015 after the retirement of long-time servant Morris Stowe, who represented the Tunstall District for 20 years. Henderson ran un-opposed at that time and in 2019 ran again unopposed and was elected for another four-year term through 2023.
WSLS
No. 10 Virginia holds off Wake Forest 76-67 for ACC road win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – First Virginia couldn’t hit anything. Then the 10th-ranked Cavaliers couldn’t miss on the way to building a big lead. From there, it was about having enough poise to hang on. Armaan Franklin scored 18 of 25 points before halftime and Virginia survived blowing nearly...
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WSLS
Kitley scores 28, No. 12 Virginia Tech holds off Wake Forest
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Virginia Tech withstood a big third-quarter rally, and the No. 12 Hokies defeated Wake Forest 74-57 on Sunday. Georgia Amoore added 17 points, with five 3-pointers and six assists for Virginia Tech. Taylor Soule had 16 points, eight...
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
WSLS
Ten more spots to be opened for Blue Ridge Full GOAT
ROANOKE, Va. – Runners, are you ready to take on The GOAT?. No, we’re not talking about the animal, we’re talking about the 101 road miles and a more than 26,000-foot elevation change. Participants will have to take each of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon distances...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
Mount Airy News
Patrick charges local-area residents
STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for William “Willie” L. Jones
William “Willie” L. Jones, 62 of Charleston, Wva, and formerly of Pulaski, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Charleston. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
WSLS
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire
BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
