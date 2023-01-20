ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk calls for lithium refining to be raised “dramatically”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that he does not believe a change in copper production is necessary to ensure that the sustainability movement continues its ramp. He did highlight, however, that lithium refining needs to increase by a substantial degree. On Sunday, Musk posted a response to Twitter account...
conceptcarz.com

MG4 named 'Best Small EV' at What Car? Awards 2023

• The MG4 EV has been announced as 2023's Best Small EV at the influential What Car? awards, during a prestigious black-tie ceremony on Park Lane, Mayfair. •The expert car reviewer described MG's compact EV as 'the right car at the right time', praising it for offering excellent levels of space, standard equipment and driver engagement.
conceptcarz.com

What Car? awards for Kia Sportage and EV9

• Two wins for Kia at 2023 What Car? Car of the Year Awards. Kia UK has won two awards at the 2023 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, including a major category win for the Kia Sportage. Kia Sportage: Best Family SUV. The Kia Sportage was named 'Best...
teslarati.com

Tesla app update allows drivers to purchase major features with credits

In the most recent Tesla app update, drivers are gaining the ability to purchase features for their vehicles and check their “loot box,” among other upgrades. One of the biggest advantages of owning a Tesla is the updates that continue to streamline the ownership experience and even introduce new features to older vehicles.
teslarati.com

Tesla demand in China booms following price cuts

A survey conducted by Dan Ives has found a spike in interest in Tesla vehicles in China following the recent price cuts. The Tesla price cuts were not taken well in China, with hundreds of previous buyers storming Tesla showrooms, demanding the automaker make amends for the abrupt price change. Nonetheless, according to a survey by Dan Ives of the Wedbush Securities investing firm, interest in the brand has spiked in China despite the outrage.
teslarati.com

Lucid Motors follows Tesla price cuts, rolls out $7.5k discount for Air sedan leases

The price war that Tesla initiated when it lowered the prices of its entire S3XY lineup definitely seems to be affecting other automakers. Similar to other automakers such as Tesla, Lucid’s 2022 was quite challenging. The company reported that it was able to produce a total of 7,180 vehicles over the course of 2022. Full-year deliveries for the Lucid Air were posted at 4,369 units. For Q4, Lucid produced a total of 3,493 and delivered a total of 1,932 Lucid Air sedans.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk thanks the Tesla China team and wishes them a prosperous year

Tesla China’s team is arguably among the company’s hardest workers. Through the challenges of 2022 — from strict Covid lockdowns to severe supply chain issues — the Tesla China team pulled through. Tesla has dubbed Giga Shanghai as its primary vehicle export hub, and the facility truly played its role without fail last year, despite the headwinds that it met.
teslarati.com

Tesla price reductions are causing disruptions in the US auto industry: report

American electric vehicle maker Tesla has lowered prices on its entire Model S3XY lineup in the United States, with some vehicle variants receiving as much as 20% off their previous price. The strategy has had a ripple effect across the automobile industry, and it has put pressure on competitors in the EV sector.
teslarati.com

Tesla Supercharger vigilante gets idle fee revenge on “EVholes” in China

Electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream. For drivers who have been using EVs for a long time, the emergence of electric cars as popular forms of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the transition to sustainable transport is accelerating. The disadvantage is that rude and insensitive drivers now drive EVs as well.
teslarati.com

Top questions Tesla investors want answered at the Q4 2022 earnings call

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call is a couple of days away, and investors of the company are already posting their questions for the event’s Q&A session. Similar to past earnings calls, Tesla is gathering inquiries from investor communications platform Say. As of writing, Say’s webpage...
teslarati.com

GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns

General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s ‘Magic Dock’ will move Supercharger network to all-EV compatibility

Tesla leaked details of its ‘Magic Dock,’ which will move the Supercharger network closer to all-EV compatibility, in its Smartphone app over the weekend. Tesla holds a specific advantage over other electric vehicle companies, especially in the United States, through its Supercharger network. It is the largest collective EV charging network globally, with over 40,000 locations, all of which are utilized by Tesla vehicles. In the United States, it is exclusive to Tesla vehicles.
teslarati.com

Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV

Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy