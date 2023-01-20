Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk calls for lithium refining to be raised “dramatically”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that he does not believe a change in copper production is necessary to ensure that the sustainability movement continues its ramp. He did highlight, however, that lithium refining needs to increase by a substantial degree. On Sunday, Musk posted a response to Twitter account...
conceptcarz.com
MG4 named 'Best Small EV' at What Car? Awards 2023
• The MG4 EV has been announced as 2023's Best Small EV at the influential What Car? awards, during a prestigious black-tie ceremony on Park Lane, Mayfair. •The expert car reviewer described MG's compact EV as 'the right car at the right time', praising it for offering excellent levels of space, standard equipment and driver engagement.
conceptcarz.com
What Car? awards for Kia Sportage and EV9
• Two wins for Kia at 2023 What Car? Car of the Year Awards. Kia UK has won two awards at the 2023 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, including a major category win for the Kia Sportage. Kia Sportage: Best Family SUV. The Kia Sportage was named 'Best...
teslarati.com
Tesla app update allows drivers to purchase major features with credits
In the most recent Tesla app update, drivers are gaining the ability to purchase features for their vehicles and check their “loot box,” among other upgrades. One of the biggest advantages of owning a Tesla is the updates that continue to streamline the ownership experience and even introduce new features to older vehicles.
Volkswagen's adaptive cruise control system attempted to accelerate one owner's car to 100 miles-per-hour in a 30 zone, report says
"I was scared to death. I thought the car was trying to kill me," one Volkswagen Tiguan driver told the Times of London.
teslarati.com
Tesla demand in China booms following price cuts
A survey conducted by Dan Ives has found a spike in interest in Tesla vehicles in China following the recent price cuts. The Tesla price cuts were not taken well in China, with hundreds of previous buyers storming Tesla showrooms, demanding the automaker make amends for the abrupt price change. Nonetheless, according to a survey by Dan Ives of the Wedbush Securities investing firm, interest in the brand has spiked in China despite the outrage.
teslarati.com
Lucid Motors follows Tesla price cuts, rolls out $7.5k discount for Air sedan leases
The price war that Tesla initiated when it lowered the prices of its entire S3XY lineup definitely seems to be affecting other automakers. Similar to other automakers such as Tesla, Lucid’s 2022 was quite challenging. The company reported that it was able to produce a total of 7,180 vehicles over the course of 2022. Full-year deliveries for the Lucid Air were posted at 4,369 units. For Q4, Lucid produced a total of 3,493 and delivered a total of 1,932 Lucid Air sedans.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk thanks the Tesla China team and wishes them a prosperous year
Tesla China’s team is arguably among the company’s hardest workers. Through the challenges of 2022 — from strict Covid lockdowns to severe supply chain issues — the Tesla China team pulled through. Tesla has dubbed Giga Shanghai as its primary vehicle export hub, and the facility truly played its role without fail last year, despite the headwinds that it met.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mazda CX-5 named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report
Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. – has a starting MSRP of $26,700. 'The...
teslarati.com
Tesla owners request FSD subscription or free supercharging after missing out on discounts
Tesla’s recent price adjustments are no joke. With one swift stroke, Tesla effectively made its vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover into some of the most competitive electric cars in the market. Inasmuch as Tesla would likely be seeing a wave of new vehicle orders...
teslarati.com
Tesla price reductions are causing disruptions in the US auto industry: report
American electric vehicle maker Tesla has lowered prices on its entire Model S3XY lineup in the United States, with some vehicle variants receiving as much as 20% off their previous price. The strategy has had a ripple effect across the automobile industry, and it has put pressure on competitors in the EV sector.
teslarati.com
Tesla Supercharger vigilante gets idle fee revenge on “EVholes” in China
Electric cars are becoming more and more mainstream. For drivers who have been using EVs for a long time, the emergence of electric cars as popular forms of transportation has its advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that the transition to sustainable transport is accelerating. The disadvantage is that rude and insensitive drivers now drive EVs as well.
teslarati.com
Top questions Tesla investors want answered at the Q4 2022 earnings call
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call is a couple of days away, and investors of the company are already posting their questions for the event’s Q&A session. Similar to past earnings calls, Tesla is gathering inquiries from investor communications platform Say. As of writing, Say’s webpage...
teslarati.com
Tesla sales in California show it is still the preferred choice in an EV hotspot
Tesla’s exceptional sales record in California shows that, even though many other EV options exist, it is still the ideal choice in what could be considered the country’s hotspot for electric cars. Sales figures released by the California Department of Energy show Tesla sold 212,586 units in California...
teslarati.com
GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns
General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
This Iconic Honda Model Is U.S. News’ Best Compact Car for the Money
The Honda Civic offers reliability, dependability, and sensibility. Moreover, the Civic's balancing act earned it top accolades from U.S. News. The post This Iconic Honda Model Is U.S. News’ Best Compact Car for the Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s ‘Magic Dock’ will move Supercharger network to all-EV compatibility
Tesla leaked details of its ‘Magic Dock,’ which will move the Supercharger network closer to all-EV compatibility, in its Smartphone app over the weekend. Tesla holds a specific advantage over other electric vehicle companies, especially in the United States, through its Supercharger network. It is the largest collective EV charging network globally, with over 40,000 locations, all of which are utilized by Tesla vehicles. In the United States, it is exclusive to Tesla vehicles.
teslarati.com
Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV
Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List
Kelley Blue Books' best SUVs of 2023 list included the 2023 Toyota RAV4, the 2023 Kia Seltos, and even the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe. The post Best SUVs of 2023: Toyota Only Had 1 Option on This List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Musk says Tesla’s ‘funding secured’ price of $420 was not meant to be funny
Elon Musk said today during a trial to find if he defrauded Tesla investors with his “funding secured” Tweets in 2018 that the price of $420 per share was not meant to be funny. Musk has become somewhat well-known for his sense of humor, and Tesla fans all...
