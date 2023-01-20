The price war that Tesla initiated when it lowered the prices of its entire S3XY lineup definitely seems to be affecting other automakers. Similar to other automakers such as Tesla, Lucid’s 2022 was quite challenging. The company reported that it was able to produce a total of 7,180 vehicles over the course of 2022. Full-year deliveries for the Lucid Air were posted at 4,369 units. For Q4, Lucid produced a total of 3,493 and delivered a total of 1,932 Lucid Air sedans.

