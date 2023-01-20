A lot is going to look different for the White Sox this season. They’ve got a new manager at the helm in Pedro Grifol, and a new hitting coach in José Castro who’s going to try to dial up the power in the White Sox bats. We’ve heard about new positions for players, and new additions at Guaranteed Rate Field. But one of the biggest changes will be José Abreu’s absence.

