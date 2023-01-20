Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
MLB reporter speculates Sox may explore Madrigal trade
Could Nick Madrigal make his way back to the South Side? In his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale suggested a White Sox homecoming for Madrigal could be a good fit. “The Cubs no longer have room for Madrigal in the starting lineup after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson and shifting Nico Hoerner to second base, and guess who desperately needs a second baseman?” wrote Nightengale. “Yep, the White Sox.”
Chip Caray to join Cardinals TV booth: reports
Former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray will reportedly become the new TV play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. According to David O’Brien of The Athletic and other reports, Caray will join the Cardinals’ TV booth after nearly two decades with the Atlanta Braves:. Caray, the grandson of...
Trey Mancini planning to move around field with Cubs
When Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spoke with Trey Mancini about joining the team, the skipper mentioned playing first base, designated hitter and the corner outfield spots. For Mancini, the playing part was the key message. "I told him: `I don't care where I play at all. I like playing....
Jiménez doesn't know how Sox replace Abreu's leadership
A lot is going to look different for the White Sox this season. They’ve got a new manager at the helm in Pedro Grifol, and a new hitting coach in José Castro who’s going to try to dial up the power in the White Sox bats. We’ve heard about new positions for players, and new additions at Guaranteed Rate Field. But one of the biggest changes will be José Abreu’s absence.
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training
Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Eloy Jiménez preparing to play more RF than DH this year
For several seasons, the White Sox have had a revolving door of players in right field. For various reasons, questions have surrounded the position, but as the team gears ups for Spring Training a new answer has started to emerge: Eloy Jiménez. “I’m really preparing for playing outfield,” said...
Cubs pay tribute to legendary DJ Lin Brehmer
While WXRT radio star Lin Brehmer was a devoted connoisseur of music and food, he also had a special place in his heart for the Chicago Cubs. Brehmer passed away Sunday at the age of 68 after a battle with prostate cancer, sparking a wave of tributes from fans and friends alike.
CBS Sports
Eli Manning receives 'double-bird' welcome from Philadelphia leading up to Giants-Eagles NFL playoff matchup
The city of Philadelphia is welcoming Eli Manning to town the only way they know how. The Giants legend said this week that he would be attending Saturday's NFL divisional round playoff game between his former club and the Eagles, and expected to get a warm reception from Philly fans.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0