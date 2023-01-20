ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB reporter speculates Sox may explore Madrigal trade

Could Nick Madrigal make his way back to the South Side? In his Sunday column, Bob Nightengale suggested a White Sox homecoming for Madrigal could be a good fit. “The Cubs no longer have room for Madrigal in the starting lineup after signing shortstop Dansby Swanson and shifting Nico Hoerner to second base, and guess who desperately needs a second baseman?” wrote Nightengale. “Yep, the White Sox.”
Chip Caray to join Cardinals TV booth: reports

Former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray will reportedly become the new TV play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals. According to David O’Brien of The Athletic and other reports, Caray will join the Cardinals’ TV booth after nearly two decades with the Atlanta Braves:. Caray, the grandson of...
Jiménez doesn't know how Sox replace Abreu's leadership

A lot is going to look different for the White Sox this season. They’ve got a new manager at the helm in Pedro Grifol, and a new hitting coach in José Castro who’s going to try to dial up the power in the White Sox bats. We’ve heard about new positions for players, and new additions at Guaranteed Rate Field. But one of the biggest changes will be José Abreu’s absence.
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training

Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Cubs pay tribute to legendary DJ Lin Brehmer

While WXRT radio star Lin Brehmer was a devoted connoisseur of music and food, he also had a special place in his heart for the Chicago Cubs. Brehmer passed away Sunday at the age of 68 after a battle with prostate cancer, sparking a wave of tributes from fans and friends alike.
