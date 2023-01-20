ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Judge Robert G Eckhoff

The Honorable Robert G Eckhoff, retired Judge of the Santa Maria Municipal Court (fondly referred to as "The Hangman"), passed away on the night of 1/19/2023 at his home in Lincoln, CA. Judge Bob was born Aug 28, 1928 in San Francisco, CA. attending local schools participating in basketball and...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: Women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo

The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge

A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on January 23, 2023, 16:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SANTA MARIA, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: JAN 23

Week of January 23 - 27, 2023: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
foxla.com

Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help

VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy