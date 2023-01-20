Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Judge Robert G Eckhoff
The Honorable Robert G Eckhoff, retired Judge of the Santa Maria Municipal Court (fondly referred to as "The Hangman"), passed away on the night of 1/19/2023 at his home in Lincoln, CA. Judge Bob was born Aug 28, 1928 in San Francisco, CA. attending local schools participating in basketball and...
syvnews.com
Third generation in Fess Parker family joins Los Olivos winery in expanded role
Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos has welcomed Spencer Shull, grandson and third generation behind winery founder Fess Parker, to the team as export sales manager. Shull, who has been involved in all aspects of the family’s beverage portfolio over the years, according to a winery spokesperson, has accepted the role of export sales manager in addition to his previous role as family ambassador.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: Women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, February 2, 2023. “We are excited to be honoring...
syvnews.com
Snow Leopard Festival returns to Santa Barbara Zoo Jan. 29
The Santa Barbara Zoo will host its annual Snow Leopard Festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when kids can enjoy sledding in 80 tons of snow while zoo animals like Kisa the snow leopard play in their own snow as enrichment. The snow play area...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Public Library Increases Access to Central Library, Plus Storm Assistance
The City of Santa Barbara's construction projects at Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St., have progressed to the point that will allow individuals to access the upper level beginning Tuesday, January 24. Patrons will have full access to the nonfiction, graphic novels, and young adult collections as well as...
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge
A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Santa Maria, January 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek
Winds are lessening and shifting more to Ventura County Monday. The post Winds lessen into Monday afternoon, but Santa Ana winds will get stronger midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: JAN 23
Week of January 23 - 27, 2023: council and advisory committee meetings of Santa Barbara City. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
foxla.com
Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help
VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
