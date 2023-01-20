Citizens: Empty Hotel Hinton eyesore, safety hazard

EDENTON — Edenton officials heard a bevy of complaints from residents about the stalled Hotel Hinton renovation project last week, as it nears the decade mark with little to no visible progress.

Many of the concerns voiced during the public comment portion of the Edenton Town Council meeting were about the former hotel’s physical condition and the criminal activity taking place at the building. The hotel is located on East King Street in Edenton’s downtown.

Kip Shaw, who lives across the street from the hotel, told a packed audience that “many things” need to be addressed at the hotel.

“I’ve seen the hotel deteriorate,” Shaw said. “But my immediate concern is that two weekends ago, there was a breaking and entering at the hotel that was rather violent.”

Shaw said the cellar door to the hotel was ripped open and one of the front windows was smashed from the inside, spreading glass all over the King Street sidewalk.

“We don’t know what’s going on in that building; people just come and go,” he said.

Shaw proposed that local police canvass the building room by room to see if anyone is hiding in one of the hotel’s many rooms.

Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden read a statement addressing both residents’ concerns about the building as well as the recent flood of social media posts questioning whether hotel owner SAGA Construction plans to follow through with its plans to renovate the former hotel. Gooden said town officials informed SAGA about the vandalism as soon they were notified of it. The building was later secured by SAGA.

Resident John Grant said residents need an explanation from law enforcement about security around the hotel.

“Back in 2020 someone was robbed on King Street,” Grant said. “I haven’t even seen any cameras put up (around the hotel).”

Gooden said after the meeting that the town may consider installing cameras near the hotel property, but wants to ask the developer to install some first.

Grant noted a state law giving local governments tools to push owners to make repairs and safety improvements to nonresidential buildings. He suggested the town pursue using the statute.

Lori Dablow, who lives across the street from the hotel and operates a shop there, told councilors that in the two years she and her husband have lived in Edenton, they’ve noticed that East King Street is rather “dark,” adding there was no street lighting at all when they first arrived.

“There was the possibility for bad things to happen down there,” Dablow said. “I heard anecdotally that couples visiting Edenton stopped at the corner of Broad and East King and decided whether or not they should walk down (King Street).”

Dablow asked if any members of Town Council had been inside the hotel recently. None said they had.

Gooden said that he had met with SAGA officials, including CEO Sumit Gupta, in December. He said a meeting focused on the building’s condition is also planned for later this month.

During recent interviews, Gupta has described the hotel renovation project as “something that I saw as a critical need for Edenton.” But he acknowledges the slow pace of the renovation effort.

“It’s not the easiest development; there are a lot of moving parts,” he said. “Then COVID happened.”

Gupta said the pandemic made it harder to proceed with the project. He explained that last year he brought multiple architectural teams to Edenton to tour the building, which had its roof replaced in 2021.

While the roof was being repaired, SAGA representatives said the company hoped to use more of its own money to make the project more attractive to lenders.

Gupta said recently the company cannot move more quickly on the project than it has. Nonetheless, he “definitely treats it like a priority,” he said.

“I’m all in on this,” Gupta said.

SAGA has owned the Hotel Hinton since purchasing it from Chowan County in 2015. The former hotel was formerly owned by Preservation NC who sold it to the county. Chowan previously used the former hotel as an office building.

The Chowan Herald reported in March 2014 that the renovated hotel could be open by fall 2015. Around 65 rooms, a conference center, rooftop lounge and restaurant were envisioned.

Today, the hotel still sits abandoned and unused. Residents are frustrated.

“I don’t trust SAGA as far as I can throw them,” Grant told councilors during last week’s meeting.

Resident Pat Grother also isn’t convinced the building ever will be renovated.

“I still don’t believe that SAGA is going to follow through with the building,” she said. “They may just let it go until it is no longer able to stand well or be sturdy enough, then drop it and build new. It’s cheaper.”

Gupta said he “totally understands” the community’s frustrations about the apparent lack of progress on the building’s renovations.

According to the hotel deed, Preservation NC has a buyback option if SAGA violates any structural or architectural conditions at the property.

However, SAGA must be given a 90-day “warning period” to fix the violations. The deed also forbids demolition of the building without Preservation NC’s consent.

“Hopefully once we come and visit more, people will see that this is not by any means on the backburner,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, across town, the once-proposed Beechwood Lakes community of townhomes and villas on 75 acres of SAGA-owned land behind Food Lion on Virginia Road also hasn’t moved forward. Gupta said the cost of supplies and materials has “gone up a lot” and that the company needs to find a builder for Beechwood. SAGA has owned the 78-acre property since 2012.

In addition, SAGA owns the historic Southern Hotel in downtown Elizabeth City, which was slated to begin renovation work in 2019. New market tax credits were to be used, but the developer could not secure the financing at the time. That hotel, too, still sits unused.