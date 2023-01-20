Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are The Best Team In The NBA
The Boston Celtics were on an absolute tear heading into their first matchup against the Golden State Warriors back in December. They were sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a league-best 21-5 record but a loss at Chase Center sent them on a downward spiral. The Celtics...
Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)
While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
How Chris Rock influenced Josh Childress to walk away from the NBA for $20 million overseas
Josh Childress signed a $20 million deal that was worth more than $30 million due to tax breaks.
"Not A Single Person In That Skirmish Made Steven Adams Move An Inch," NBA Fans Notice Something Wild About Shannon Sharpe vs. Grizzlies Altercation
The video of Shannon Sharpe single-handedly starting a situation between him and the Grizzlies stars went viral, and fans noticed Steven Adams' role in the situation.
sportszion.com
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals shocking reason behind his conversion to Islam
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has led a quite versatile, dynamic, and revolutionary life so far. In his 70 years of life, he experienced several life-changing moments and witnessed some of history’s most monumental events. Alongside his concomitant observation, Kareem also accomplished some of the rarest...
Nia Long Responds To Rumors Of Her Being In A New Relationship After Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long reacts to rumors of her starting a new relationship after breaking up with controversial Ime Udoka.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
"I have to always be on guard" - Charles Barkley revealed his "dirty trick" of keeping cookies in his locker
Charles Barkley knew the one place where he could hide his treats.
LeBron James Had Called Out Memphis Grizzlies Players For Disrespecting Him
LeBron James once called out the Memphis Grizzlies players because they were talking too much trash to him.
"People think because they pay money…you can say whatever you want" - How Shannon Sharpe's previous comments on courtside fans came back to bite him
Sharpe was found to say he despises courtside fans you create problems at NBA games because they think that since they pay more money for those seats, they can do whatever they want
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team
The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star Player
Since the beginning of January, NBA star center Serge Ibaka has been away from his Milwaukee Bucks team for what has been labeled as "personal reasons," and now the saga has taken a whole new turn.
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
"I would have had like 10 championships" — When Robert Horry dissed Manu Ginobili
Robert Horry has seven NBA championship rings. Throughout his career, he's had other opportunities to add even more hardware to his collection.
LeBron James has a strong message for the Jalen Hurts haters during Eagles-Giants matchup
Jalen Hurts has proven to be more than just a system quarterback, and as the Eagles star continues his near-perfect first half of action against the Giants, he got the attention of the NBA’s biggest star. After helping Philadelphia jump out to a 14-0 lead over the Giants in...
“He didn't touch a ball all summer, I'm not saying he didn't love it, but he was so gifted” - Dahntay Jones speaks on Allen Iverson’s incredible natural ability
NBA champion Dahntay Jones recently told a story about Allen Iverson's natural greatness
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
“He told me that I should shake Kobe’s hand and let bygones be bygones” - Shaq on how Bill Russell advised him to end his beef with Kobe
One of the biggest reasons why Kobe and Shaq made up was because of the great Bill Russell, who encouraged O’Neal to make the first move.
