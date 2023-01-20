Not a fan of parades? Here are 5 other places where you can escape the Gasparilla madness. I’ll be honest, the whole pirate life isn’t really my thing. I’ve been to Gasparilla once or twice and unless I’m with a Krewe throwing beads, I don’t care much for the parade. Creative Loafing has a really good list of places in Tampa where you can get away from the invasion, but this list avoids any chance of parade crowds in Pinellas.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO