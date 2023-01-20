Blink and you’ll miss a hairstyle from Bella Hadid. The model has been making her way through so many different colors and ‘dos lately, it’s getting pretty difficult to keep up. First, she ditched the brunette locks to go honey blonde, then she went full Marilyn Monroe bleached, and now, she seems to be back to brunette, but with a very unique style. Early Thursday morning, Hadid shared a set of photos on Instagram showing off her latest look, which featured a set of bangs quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

4 DAYS AGO