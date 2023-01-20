ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

247Sports

Duke lands commitment from Three-Star 2024 ATH Landan Callahan

Duke Football landed a commitment from Three-Star 2024 Athlete Landan Callahan on Sunday, he announced on social media. The 6'0", 160 pound Callahan played both ways for his Reagan (Pfafftown, NC) High School squad, putting up fantastic numbers in his junior season, racking up 40 total tackles, 15 passes defended, an interception, a kick returned 99 yards for a touchdown, as well as a blocked kick taken back for a score.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement

NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?

After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecarrollnews.com

Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022

Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
Mount Airy News

Patrick charges local-area residents

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:. • Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355 Willis Gap Road, Ararat, who is accused of attempted second-degree murder, a felony;. • Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera,...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Johnny Raymond Thomas

Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal and Lucille Taylor Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Neal and Aryan Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Ramona and Jim Palmer, and Pamela Maxwell; nephews and their spouses, Allen and Donna Bullion, and Kevin and Judy Mottesheard; nieces, Sheila Shirah, and Tami and David Bird; and many other relatives and friends.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Four arrested and charged in murder of couple

On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Woman’s body recovered from New River in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A woman’s body was found in the New River on Saturday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body was found along with other items of evidentiary value, according to deputies. Authorities say the body was recovered from the New River along...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple people arrested after body found in New River

Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Woman charged with firearm felony

Though a man who reported a firearms-related incident to police declined to press charges against her, Galax officers took out warrants on a woman who is now being held without bond. On Jan. 10, a man presented himself to the Galax Police Department reporting an altercation with a woman on...
GALAX, VA
WBTM

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.

