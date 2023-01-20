ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

‘A Love Story’ abstract art exhibit heads to Brick City Center for the Arts in February

An optical art exhibit featuring abstract paintings by a local artist is set to open at the Brick City Center for the Arts in February. Marion Cultural Alliance will host an opening reception for “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez” on Friday, February 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon Duck Race heads to Rainbow River this weekend

The Dunnellon Duck Race is set to return to the Rainbow River on Saturday, January 28. The annual event, which is hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, will begin at 9 a.m. on the Rainbow River at Swampy’s Bar & Grille, which is located at 19773 E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
theplaidhorse.com

Dorothy Douglas and MTM Caepten Sail to $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix Victory at HITS Ocala

Perfect weather and a brand new arena greeted riders for the first week of the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. Riders gathered at the redesigned Grand Prix Ring featuring Wordley Martin footing for the first major class of the week on Friday during the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix. Again, Dorothy Douglas proved to be the best of the best, topping a 12-horse jump-off aboard the speedy MTM Caepten while also placing third with MTM Cedrick after Vicente Guillen piloted Cornut GP to second place.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Janet Irene Whennen

Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Charles Elwood Finch

Charles Elwood Finch, age 89, of Reddick, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on April 8th, 1933 a son to the late Walter and Frances (Blydenburg) Finch. In addition to his parents Charles had three brothers and five sisters. He leaves behind his daughter...
REDDICK, FL
WCJB

NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Douglas Lee Good

Douglas Lee Good, age 88, of Anthony, Florida passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born on May 26, 1934 in Front Royal, Virginia a son to the late Roy Lee and Florence (Fultz) Good. Douglas was a past President of the Lion’s Club, a member of the Rotary...
ANTHONY, FL
ocala-news.com

Elizabeth A. Kimmerling

Elizabeth “Betty” A. Kimmerling, 82, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Gainesville, FL. She was born into this life on September 23, 1940 in Bridgeport, CT. Elizabeth was the daughter to the late John R. and Edith Mae (Lugar) Lownds. In 2002, Elizabeth moved to Dunnellon from...
DUNNELLON, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges

Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway

This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Award-winning podcaster to teach course at Lake Sumter State College

Lake Sumter State College is offering a six-week course for aspiring podcasters starting Feb. 21 at its Leesburg campus. Classes for “Broadcast Journalism – Podcasting the Course” will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be offered in both the morning and evening. The morning class runs from 10 a.m. to noon, with the evening class from 6 to 8 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items

A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Kenneth Edward DiLello

Kenneth Edward DiLello, age 75, of Citra, FL, passed away on January 16, 2023 following a brief period of illness at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House in Marion County, FL. Ken was born on March 4, 1947 to Francis and Margaret DiLello of Warwick, Rhode Island. When a child, he was taken in and raised by his “adoptive” parents, Sarah and Jake Allman of Hackensack, New Jersey.
CITRA, FL

