FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
ocala-news.com
‘A Love Story’ abstract art exhibit heads to Brick City Center for the Arts in February
An optical art exhibit featuring abstract paintings by a local artist is set to open at the Brick City Center for the Arts in February. Marion Cultural Alliance will host an opening reception for “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez” on Friday, February 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon Duck Race heads to Rainbow River this weekend
The Dunnellon Duck Race is set to return to the Rainbow River on Saturday, January 28. The annual event, which is hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, will begin at 9 a.m. on the Rainbow River at Swampy’s Bar & Grille, which is located at 19773 E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon.
theplaidhorse.com
Dorothy Douglas and MTM Caepten Sail to $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix Victory at HITS Ocala
Perfect weather and a brand new arena greeted riders for the first week of the 2023 HITS Ocala Winter Circuit at Post Time Farm. Riders gathered at the redesigned Grand Prix Ring featuring Wordley Martin footing for the first major class of the week on Friday during the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix. Again, Dorothy Douglas proved to be the best of the best, topping a 12-horse jump-off aboard the speedy MTM Caepten while also placing third with MTM Cedrick after Vicente Guillen piloted Cornut GP to second place.
ocala-news.com
Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
ocala-news.com
Charles Elwood Finch
Charles Elwood Finch, age 89, of Reddick, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born on April 8th, 1933 a son to the late Walter and Frances (Blydenburg) Finch. In addition to his parents Charles had three brothers and five sisters. He leaves behind his daughter...
WCJB
NCFL Animal Shelter members host a pack walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of a North Central Florida Animal Shelter are inviting the public to take their pups for a test drive with a walk in the park. The organization “Friends of the Marion County Animal Shelter” is hosting a pack walk at Silver Springs State Park on January 22nd.
ocala-news.com
Douglas Lee Good
Douglas Lee Good, age 88, of Anthony, Florida passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born on May 26, 1934 in Front Royal, Virginia a son to the late Roy Lee and Florence (Fultz) Good. Douglas was a past President of the Lion’s Club, a member of the Rotary...
ocala-news.com
Elizabeth A. Kimmerling
Elizabeth “Betty” A. Kimmerling, 82, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Gainesville, FL. She was born into this life on September 23, 1940 in Bridgeport, CT. Elizabeth was the daughter to the late John R. and Edith Mae (Lugar) Lownds. In 2002, Elizabeth moved to Dunnellon from...
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
anglerschannel.com
Central Florida Youth Anglers Win MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2023) – The Central Florida Youth Anglers team of Ryder Krueger and Carson Yero brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Wilmek Construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A general contractor in Ocala can do any anything from complex large projects to small scale jobs. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us more about Wilmek Construction’s approach.
This Week in Lake County, Florida: January 23 - 29, 2023
Looking for something to do here in Lake County, Florida this week? Here are a few ideas!. Kids Night at Chick-Fil-A Mount Dora: offered every Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Chick-Fil-A at 17240 US Highway 441 in Mount Dora, they will either have balloon art or face painting (it alternates each week)
villages-news.com
American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
scottjosephorlando.com
Owners of Enzo's and Soseki collaborating on new waterfront restaurant
John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who recently bought the storied Enzo’s on the Lake in Longwood, has acquired another waterfront property – the former Diesel’s Bar & Grill in Daytona Beach – and has tapped celebrated local chef Michael Collantes to develop the menu. Khalil, who...
Movie theater security guard accused of raping teen girl
Police have arrested a movie theater security guard who allegedly raped a teenager and threatened the victim with a gun.
villages-news.com
Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square
Regarding the Issue of those who save seats in the squares while dancing or, even worse, when they go to eat and then return to their “saved” seats in the squares. Frankly, the only word for them is selfish, selfish, selfish!. It doesn’t matter if they live in...
leesburg-news.com
Award-winning podcaster to teach course at Lake Sumter State College
Lake Sumter State College is offering a six-week course for aspiring podcasters starting Feb. 21 at its Leesburg campus. Classes for “Broadcast Journalism – Podcasting the Course” will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be offered in both the morning and evening. The morning class runs from 10 a.m. to noon, with the evening class from 6 to 8 p.m.
Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items
A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!
ocala-news.com
Kenneth Edward DiLello
Kenneth Edward DiLello, age 75, of Citra, FL, passed away on January 16, 2023 following a brief period of illness at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House in Marion County, FL. Ken was born on March 4, 1947 to Francis and Margaret DiLello of Warwick, Rhode Island. When a child, he was taken in and raised by his “adoptive” parents, Sarah and Jake Allman of Hackensack, New Jersey.
