It’s Monday, Jan. 23 and it looks like clouds today with rain this morning. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass will hold his media briefing today at 1:30 p.m to discuss the county’s proposed capital budget and the 5 year plan for capital improvements. He will also highlight the next steps to fill three upcoming vacancies for the Planning Board. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO