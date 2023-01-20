Read full article on original website
WTOP
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
WTOP
Free tax help available for low and moderate income earners in Montgomery Co.
It may sound like a scam, but there’s such a thing as free tax preparation and tax credit assistance for people in Montgomery County, Maryland. Monique Ngo Ngwe, a nurse assistant in Gaithersburg couldn’t believe it. “I don’t want to be in trouble with the IRS!” she said....
mymcmedia.org
County RainScape Rebate Program Reopens Feb. 1
Montgomery County will accept applications for the RainScapes Rebate Program starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The program, which offers rebates to homeowners who make improvements to reduce stormwater runoff, stopped accepting applications on Sept. 2, 2022. The application portal will reopen on Feb 1 for two months and will close again on March 31.
WTOP
‘We have a Maserati housing market’: Arlington leaders debate affordable housing plan
The debate over zoning law reforms in Arlington, Virginia, is heating up, as the county board moves closer to making an ultimate decision over the future of housing for a vast majority of the area. Saturday saw more than 160 residents come to the county council meeting to voice their...
Prince George’s County accepting applications for nonprofit group grants
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Local Development Council (PGCLDC) said Monday that the application process was open for nonprofit groups that provide community-based programs and services in the area around the MGM National Harbor gaming facility. The Local Impact Grant Program supports organizations that serve the county within […]
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Students Fairing Better, But Still Not Recovered from Pandemic
Students are improving but still must continue to grow their reading and math skills, said Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight Monday. To continue to “reconstruct” education, McKnight urged the Board of Education to adopt her proposed $3.2 billion operating budget. That budget represents an 8 percent increase above the current budget, which is a $235.4 million increase.
mymcmedia.org
‘A Real Staple for the Community’: Lakeforest Mall Closing at the End of March
Lakeforest Mall is set to close at the end of March. In 2021, the Gaithersburg City Council unanimously approved the Lakeforest Master Plan, looking ahead to the site’s future. Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, who was a Gaithersburg councilmember at the time, told MyMCM on Friday that the new mixed-use development will provide “incredible amenities” like green space, mixed-use housing, retail and commercial.
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 23, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Jan. 23 and it looks like clouds today with rain this morning. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass will hold his media briefing today at 1:30 p.m to discuss the county’s proposed capital budget and the 5 year plan for capital improvements. He will also highlight the next steps to fill three upcoming vacancies for the Planning Board. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
Hoya
Mayor Bowser Reveals New Economic Plan for D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced D.C.’s economic goals for the next five years on Jan. 9. The economic development plan, known as the “Comeback Plan,” highlights six major areas in which to achieve economic growth...
mbhs.edu
Blair teachers wear red stickers in protest for better contract negotiations in MCPS
A deeper dive into why teachers were wearing stickers around Blair last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, teachers around Blair wore red stickers in acts of protests against certain articles in the Montgomery County Education Association’s (MCEA) current contract with the MCPS Board of Education (BoE), anticipating a bargaining session between the two parties on Jan. 12.
Bay Net
License Plate Pick 5 Play Pays $50,000 To Annapolis Man
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A weekend Maryland Lottery enthusiast from Annapolis played a combination of a license plate number for Pick 5 in the Sunday, Jan. 15 evening drawing and won $50,000 on a $1 straight bet. Asked what he likes about playing the Lottery, the Anne Arundel County man...
multihousingnews.com
Crescent Communities Sells 539-Unit DC Asset
The community is within walking distance of Capitol Hill. Crescent Communities has sold NOVEL South Capitol, a 539-unit luxury high-rise in Washington, D.C. The buyer, Dart Interests, acted as the majority financial partner in the development. According to Yardi Matrix data, the asset was subject to a $92.5 million construction loan originated by Northwestern Mutual in 2017.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
rockvillenights.com
Sameday Health closes; T-Mobile, Everything But Water temporarily close at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Three businesses have closed their doors at Westfield Montgomery Mall this week, but only one is permanent. Sameday Health has cleared out its space. The COVID-19, flu, strep and STD-testing clinic appears to have consolidated its Bethesda operations at its 5826 Nicholson Lane location in White Flint. T-Mobile and Everything...
