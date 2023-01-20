Get ready to rock, Colorado, because, for the first time since 2017, rock band Nickelback is coming back to Colorado for the summer of 2023. I wouldn't call Nickelback "polarizing" necessarily, but they sure are the butt of a lot of jokes. People either love them or hate them, but the bottom line is they are one of the biggest bands in music history. Having sold over 50 million records to date, you couldn't get away from their music in the early 2000s, as it was everywhere. Remember their first big song, "How You Remind Me?"

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO