Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
WNDU
Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey out for rest of season with ACL injury
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team lost one of its veterans for the rest of the season. Dara Mabrey suffered an ACL injury on Sunday afternoon against Virginia that will end her final season at Notre Dame. Mabrey confirmed the news on Twitter on...
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
WNDU
Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One day following the press conference where head coach Mike Brey officially declared he’ll step away from Notre Dame men’s basketball following this season, the Fighting Irish found themselves overwhelmed by yet another conference opponent. This time around, that opponent was Boston College,...
WNDU
Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
WNDU
Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
WNDU
Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
WNDU
Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 2 hours ago. South Bend City...
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
WNDU
Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time scoring leader in 66-52 win over Marian
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn senior guard Markus Burton became the all-time scoring leader in Kingsmen boys basketball history on Friday night!. The moment fans were all waiting for came in the second quarter of Penn’s home matchup against crosstown rival Marian when Burton forced a steal and took it coast-to-coast for an easy layup.
WNDU
Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
WNDU
LaVille sweeps 58th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament
LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. Each side defeated the reigning tournament champions. The girls team started the night with a 43-40 win over Bremen....
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
WNDU
On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
WNDU
Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
WNDU
Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
Comments / 0