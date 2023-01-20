ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Michiana high school hoops highlights: 1/21/2023

South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents. Participants tell 16 News Now that they have had issues being discriminated against for their age in the past, and say it means a lot to be heard and have their opinions valued regardless of how old they are.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Irish fans react to Coach Brey’s departure

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame drops first game following Brey departure announcement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One day following the press conference where head coach Mike Brey officially declared he’ll step away from Notre Dame men’s basketball following this season, the Fighting Irish found themselves overwhelmed by yet another conference opponent. This time around, that opponent was Boston College,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Hands-on approach sparks students’ passion at Elkhart Area Career Center open house

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Area Career Center held its annual open house today to help local students focus on possible careers while emphasizing project-based, service-based, and work-based education. “I’ve never welded before, and I was looking for something very hands-on and project-orientated,” Elkhart Area Career Center Student Patrick...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is working with Saint Joseph High School on their potential nickname change. Last week, it was announced that a 13-member committee will evaluate the current nickname of Indians and decide whether it should be kept or changed. The committee consists of alumni from 1960 to 2017, coaches, parents, and current students.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police identify victim of early morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in South Bend’s River Park neighborhood. Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 500 block of S. 29th Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they say they found a man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Stewart of South Bend, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Restaurant Weeks are underway in downtown South Bend, and 22 restaurants are participating. Each restaurant offers a special menu featuring delicious dishes and great deals. And when you visit a participating restaurant, 10 percent of your purchase goes to Beacon Children’s Hospital. “Over...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days continue in off-season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days returned to the Potawatomi Zoo, inviting the public to enjoy the zoo during its off-season. For those who didn’t get a chance to go out this weekend, there will be weekends of Winter Days in February and March, every other Saturday and Sunday, until the zoo reopens in April.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Markus Burton becomes Penn’s all-time scoring leader in 66-52 win over Marian

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn senior guard Markus Burton became the all-time scoring leader in Kingsmen boys basketball history on Friday night!. The moment fans were all waiting for came in the second quarter of Penn’s home matchup against crosstown rival Marian when Burton forced a steal and took it coast-to-coast for an easy layup.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Animal rescue in Michigan City under police investigation for treatment of dogs

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An animal rescue in Michigan City is closed as police continue to investigate its treatment of rescue dogs. The Michigan City Police Department says it began investigating Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue after receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens and animal groups about the location operated by John Naughton in the 200 block of Earl Road.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

LaVille sweeps 58th TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaVille Lancers boys and girls’ basketball teams swept this year’s annual TCU Bi-County Basketball Tournament, each winning in close fashion in their final games. Each side defeated the reigning tournament champions. The girls team started the night with a 43-40 win over Bremen....
LAKEVILLE, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: 5 p.m.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

On Site Prayer Ministry holds 8th annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The On Site Prayer Ministry held its 8th annual “Prayer Breakfast” this weekend. The On Site Prayer Ministry is a non-denominational organization that holds a prayer vigil for victims of homicide in the local area. The Saturday event gave the community an opportunity...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Police investigating suspicious death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a Benton Harbor man was found dead on Sunday. According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday. First responders on scene discovered a man dead inside the home. The victim has been identified as Leon Johnson, a longtime Benton Harbor resident.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Rail worker in LaPorte County arrested for stealing wire from employer, selling it

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A rail worker was arrested last weekend after police say he stole wire from his employer and sold it at an auto yard in LaPorte County. Indiana State Police (ISP) were requested to investigate a theft of wire from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line. Officials with NICTD told ISP they believed it was stolen by one of its employees.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

