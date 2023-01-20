Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
James Comer is asking the Secret Service for records related to individuals who visited Joe Biden’s home in Delaware since 2017 — after striking out with the White House.
The Secret Service has said it doesn't independently maintain a visitor's log. What’s happening? House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to the Secret Service on Monday asking for “all documents and communications related to visitor information” for Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home from Jan. 20, 2017 through to the present day.
POLITICO
Legislative staffer unions percolate beyond D.C.
STAFFERS STAND UP: House Republicans have thrown a wrench in the effort to unionize congressional staffers that picked up steam last year. But similar efforts in Democrat-controlled statehouses from coast to coast have also proliferated in the past few years and are continuing. The situation varies from place to place,...
DOJ search of Biden's Delaware home results in more seized documents
Representatives of both Biden’s personal legal team and the White House Counsel’s Office were present during the search.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The new dimensions of the abortion debate
DOWD ON PELOSI — NYT’s Maureen Dowd sat down with Rep. NANCY PELOSI (D-Calif.) for a lengthy piece about life after the speakership — in which Pelosi seems to be having a ball. “My mother is at peak happiness,” ALEXANDRA PELOSI says. “I’ve never seen her like this. It’s like she’s floating through the air. It’s fascinating for my kids because they don’t know this person.” A few other bites that jumped out at us:
POLITICO
Congress isn’t done shuffling
With help from Tanya Snyder, Kayla Guo and Oriana Pawlyk. — Key congressional playersfor the upcoming FAA reauthorization bill have yet to be decided. — The House could pass legislation to study NOTAM issuesthis week. — Ron Klain, a prolific tweeter of gas prices, departs as President Joe Biden’s chief...
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
POLITICO
Scoop: Inside Vilsack’s farm bill strategy session
— Inside the room: Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack convened senior Agriculture Department officials to discuss the future of agriculture and major farm bill messaging goals.He said USDA needs to make the case that the farm bill can help “the many,” rather than the few, in order to build strong bipartisan support.
‘Fox News in Spanish’: Inside an upstart media company’s big plans to impact the 2024 election
Ahead of the campaign, Americano Media wants to sway Hispanic opinion toward the GOP.
POLITICO
POLITICO Announces 2023 Class of POLITICO Fellows
Announcement from Editorial Director Diversity & Culture John Yearwood, Editor-in-Chief Matt Kaminski, Executive Editor Platforms and Operations Joe Schatz, Executive Editor Dafna Linzer, Senior Managing Editor Sudeep Reddy, Executive Editor Growth Luiza Savage and Senior Editor Standards & Ethics Anita Kumar:. We are thrilled to announce that the 2023-2024 class...
POLITICO
Brownstein tops $60M as business remains brisk on K Street
Here are your Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for 2022. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $61.6 million (versus $56.5 million in 2021) and $15.6 million in Q4 2022 (versus $16 million in Q4 2021) Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $53.1 million (versus $53.4 million in 2021) and $14.1 million in...
POLITICO
The debt ceiling battle hits home
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
How’s Hochul doing? Polls v. pols
Gov. Kathy Hochul is riding high. No really. A new poll from the Siena College Research Institute this morning found Hochul with her best-ever job approval — it increased by 7 points since last month to 56-36 percent. Her 48-42 percent favorability rating in the survey, which was conducted Jan. 15-19, is also the best it’s ever been.
POLITICO
Ian Sams, welcome to the thunderdome
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When the White House brought IAN SAMS in last year as a special assistant to the...
Jan. 6 intruder who sat at Pelosi office desk convicted on all charges
The obstruction of Congress count could lead to 20 years in prison for Richard Barnett.
Storied Senate Judiciary panel eyes a new era of quieter productivity
Democrats' new 51-seat majority, coupled with divided government and possibly fewer presidential contenders, means a Congress of judges, judges, judges.
Ron Klain set to depart as Biden’s chief of staff
It comes as the administration enters a new phase of Biden’s presidency.
The Women of Iran Are Not Backing Down
The protest movement led by Persian women seeks to unravel the Iranian regime’s oppression.
Comments / 0