Georgia State

POLITICO

James Comer is asking the Secret Service for records related to individuals who visited Joe Biden’s home in Delaware since 2017 — after striking out with the White House.

The Secret Service has said it doesn't independently maintain a visitor's log. What’s happening? House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to the Secret Service on Monday asking for “all documents and communications related to visitor information” for Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home from Jan. 20, 2017 through to the present day.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
POLITICO

Legislative staffer unions percolate beyond D.C.

STAFFERS STAND UP: House Republicans have thrown a wrench in the effort to unionize congressional staffers that picked up steam last year. But similar efforts in Democrat-controlled statehouses from coast to coast have also proliferated in the past few years and are continuing. The situation varies from place to place,...
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The new dimensions of the abortion debate

DOWD ON PELOSI — NYT’s Maureen Dowd sat down with Rep. NANCY PELOSI (D-Calif.) for a lengthy piece about life after the speakership — in which Pelosi seems to be having a ball. “My mother is at peak happiness,” ALEXANDRA PELOSI says. “I’ve never seen her like this. It’s like she’s floating through the air. It’s fascinating for my kids because they don’t know this person.” A few other bites that jumped out at us:
MONTANA STATE
POLITICO

Congress isn’t done shuffling

With help from Tanya Snyder, Kayla Guo and Oriana Pawlyk. — Key congressional playersfor the upcoming FAA reauthorization bill have yet to be decided. — The House could pass legislation to study NOTAM issuesthis week. — Ron Klain, a prolific tweeter of gas prices, departs as President Joe Biden’s chief...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Scoop: Inside Vilsack’s farm bill strategy session

— Inside the room: Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack convened senior Agriculture Department officials to discuss the future of agriculture and major farm bill messaging goals.He said USDA needs to make the case that the farm bill can help “the many,” rather than the few, in order to build strong bipartisan support.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Announces 2023 Class of POLITICO Fellows

Announcement from Editorial Director Diversity & Culture John Yearwood, Editor-in-Chief Matt Kaminski, Executive Editor Platforms and Operations Joe Schatz, Executive Editor Dafna Linzer, Senior Managing Editor Sudeep Reddy, Executive Editor Growth Luiza Savage and Senior Editor Standards & Ethics Anita Kumar:. We are thrilled to announce that the 2023-2024 class...
POLITICO

Brownstein tops $60M as business remains brisk on K Street

Here are your Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for 2022. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: $61.6 million (versus $56.5 million in 2021) and $15.6 million in Q4 2022 (versus $16 million in Q4 2021) Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld: $53.1 million (versus $53.4 million in 2021) and $14.1 million in...
POLITICO

The debt ceiling battle hits home

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

How’s Hochul doing? Polls v. pols

Gov. Kathy Hochul is riding high. No really. A new poll from the Siena College Research Institute this morning found Hochul with her best-ever job approval — it increased by 7 points since last month to 56-36 percent. Her 48-42 percent favorability rating in the survey, which was conducted Jan. 15-19, is also the best it’s ever been.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Ian Sams, welcome to the thunderdome

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. When the White House brought IAN SAMS in last year as a special assistant to the...
GEORGIA STATE

