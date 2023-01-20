Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Obituaries: January 19, 2023
Otis D. Carter, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 21, at 12 Noon from the Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Dexter Patterson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Memory Gardens. Tomekia Fox. Tomekia Fox passed away on Tuesday, January...
selmasun.com
Henry Lee Powell
Henry Lee Powell of Selma passed away Jan. 3 in Selma. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later date by Walker Mortuary.
selmasun.com
Antonie Martin
Antonie Martin, age 33, of Selma passed away Jan. 8. Services are incomplete at this time, but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
selmasun.com
Timothy Dewayne Moppins
Timothy Dewayne Moppins, age 39, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 9 at Miller’s Memorial Gardens, 500 Hooper Dr., Selma.
selmasun.com
Shaquille O. Martin
Shaquille O. Martin, age 30, of Marion passed away Jan. 6. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. at Marion Baptist Academy, Marion. Interment followed in Hopewell Church cemetery in Marion.
selmasun.com
Sherrod Pressley
Sherrod Pressley, age 29, a native of Selma formerly of Jonesboro, Ga, passed away Jan. 7. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
selmasun.com
Daniel Reed
Daniel Reed, age 72, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
selmasun.com
Billy Mitchell
Billy Mitchell, age 59, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
selmasun.com
Free chainsaw sharpening offered at Crosspoint Church
The Oregon Disaster Response Team is offering free chainsaw sharpening at Crosspoint Church until 5 p.m. The effort is a partnership between the team and with Safford Trading Company. The Crosspoint Church parking lot is located at 1710 West Dallas Avenue.
selmasun.com
Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023: Now More Than Ever!
So many people are calling and asking, ‘Will we still have The Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March?’” said Hank Sanders. My response is: “Yes. Now more than ever!”. Faya Rose Toure, Founder and National Coordinator of The Bridge Crossing Jubilee said: “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever. The Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023 is an opportunity to not just build back Selma but to build the Beloved Community in Selma.”
selmasun.com
Dallas County seniors eligible for SNAP replacement benefits
Dallas County is among five others where residents may be eligible for the Department of Human Resource's (DHR) Senior Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) replacement benefits. In addition to Dallas, residents in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can apply for help if they've experienced food loss from the Jan....
selmasun.com
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
selmasun.com
Okeke medical office to reopen at new location after tornado destroys Chestnut Boulevard office
The office of family medicine physician Dr. Ernest I. Okeke at 901 J.L. Chestnut Boulevard was a cornerstone of the community for 37 years. The Jan. 12 tornado changed all that. Okeke, his office manager, his nurse and two patients climbed out of the wreckage of the office after the...
selmasun.com
SBA opens Selma office at Gospel Tabernacle to help home, business owners apply for disaster loans
The SBA has established a Selma office to help Dallas County residents and homeowners impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado apply for disaster loan assistance. The office is located at the Gospel Tabernacle's administrative building, 2300 Summerfield Road in Selma, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with staff to help residents and business owners fill out paperwork for assistance.
selmasun.com
Dallas County EMA gives update on FEMA, where to get help
As cleanup from the Jan. 12 tornado continues, Dallas County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to apply for FEMA assistance and to call FEMA representatives back when they reach out. EMA director Toya Crusoe said on Monday many residents with damage are applying for FEMA assistance, but reps in Selma...
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
selmasun.com
Tips from Tuscaloosa: Mayor meets with Selma leaders to offer advice from one Queen City rebuild to another
The way back for Selma will be “long, difficult, complicated and confusing,” according to the mayor of another Alabama city that survived a major tornado. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who was mayor when an EF4 tornado destroyed 13% of the city in April 2011, told the Selma Sun on Sunday that Selma leaders will have to “interact with local, state and federal agencies, all of them with different responsibilities and tasks.”
selmasun.com
ADOL reports unemployment uptick, higher job count in December
The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is reporting a slight uptick in the employment rate for the month of December 2022 but an increase in the jobs count. The rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November 2022 and 69,434 in December 2021. Over the year the job...
selmasun.com
Nine seniors to graduate early from Selma High on Friday
Selma High announced early graduation for nine seniors who completed their high school requirements. Seven of the seniors also completed dual enrollment courses at Wallace Community College Selma. They will receive their high school diplomas Friday. Students are Amyrrean Acoff, Rikyah Chappell, Shaliya Frison, Ke'Erica Glover, Erica Goldsby, Chase Miree,...
selmasun.com
Debris or not debris: How to set out tornado debris for pickup
Debris or not debris. That is the question. Like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Dallas County residents left with tornado-damaged homes and belongings must sort through the limbs, lumber and household items and put them in their proper piles to ensure they will be hauled away. Glen Williams with Dallas County EMA...
Comments / 0