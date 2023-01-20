So many people are calling and asking, ‘Will we still have The Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March?’” said Hank Sanders. My response is: “Yes. Now more than ever!”. Faya Rose Toure, Founder and National Coordinator of The Bridge Crossing Jubilee said: “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed now more than ever. The Bridge Crossing Jubilee 2023 is an opportunity to not just build back Selma but to build the Beloved Community in Selma.”

SELMA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO