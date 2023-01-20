Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
ladailypost.com
Millicent Rogers Museum Miniatures Show Opens Feb. 4
Our Lady of Sorrows, aspen, pine, homemade gesso, natural pigments, straw, beeswax by Felix López. Courtesy/MRM. (Taos Pueblo), Waking Plumes, acrylic on gessoed panel by Ryan Suazo. Courtesy/MRM. MRM News:. The Millicent Rogers Museum in El Prado carries on a long-running tradition with its 21st Annual Miniatures Show &...
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Poulin Marketplace brings home decor and coffee together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Poulin Design and Marketplace has been busy over the last few months, prepping Albuquerque’s latest spot for craft coffee and tea. The family-owned business is inviting all of the metro’s residents to sip, shop, and be inspired. They have recently expanded their location and opened a new coffee shop, marketplace coffee + […]
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
ABQ BioPark selling tickets to sea-themed Valentine’s dinner
The event is exclusively for adults.
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
ladailypost.com
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
2 pieces of U.S.S. Albuquerque now in metro area
The city has been working to bring a namesake submarine home.
newmexicopbs.org
Antiques Roadshow Santa Fe
A special behind the scenes look at the spectacular happenings of the Santa Fe Antiques Roadshow event. Preacher, musician, and visionary folk artist, Elder Anderson Johnson’s work has touched many lives.
Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
KRQE News 13
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
Guitar Center Employee Puts Person in Chokehold, Drags Them Outside of Store
In a viral video from Reddit, someone who appears to be a Guitar Center employee in Albuquerque, New Mexico, tackles a person who was reportedly causing a problem in the store. They put them in the martial arts chokehold called a rear naked choke before dragging them outside the musical instrument retailer.
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low pressure system.
KRQE News 13
Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday
After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
City of Albuquerque opening warming shelter for cold Monday
The City of Albuquerque is trying to protect a vulnerable population by opening up a warming center Monday.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
