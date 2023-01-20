ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Travel Maven

Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
TAOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Millicent Rogers Museum Miniatures Show Opens Feb. 4

Our Lady of Sorrows, aspen, pine, homemade gesso, natural pigments, straw, beeswax by Felix López. Courtesy/MRM. (Taos Pueblo), Waking Plumes, acrylic on gessoed panel by Ryan Suazo. Courtesy/MRM. MRM News:. The Millicent Rogers Museum in El Prado carries on a long-running tradition with its 21st Annual Miniatures Show &...
EL PRADO, NM
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Poulin Marketplace brings home decor and coffee together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Poulin Design and Marketplace has been busy over the last few months, prepping Albuquerque’s latest spot for craft coffee and tea. The family-owned business is inviting all of the metro’s residents to sip, shop, and be inspired. They have recently expanded their location and opened a new coffee shop, marketplace coffee + […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
SANTA FE, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Mall | Shopping mall in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Being one of the main outlets with the largest commercial proposal and stores in Albuquerque, Cottonwood Mall offers you a wide line of boutiques and department stores. On the other hand, the prices are accessible, and they have attractive offers in most of their stores. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, JCPenney,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Antiques Roadshow Santa Fe

A special behind the scenes look at the spectacular happenings of the Santa Fe Antiques Roadshow event. Preacher, musician, and visionary folk artist, Elder Anderson Johnson’s work has touched many lives.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives

A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday

After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM

