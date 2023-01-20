ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

Reginald Tate receives Davis/Williams Award

A Plaquemine native who turned his life around after he spent much of his adulthood behind bars was recognized last week for the ministry that he formed to help lead young people in the right direction. Reginald Tate received the 2023 Davis/Williams Award during the annual Martin Luther King Day...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM

— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week

LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. LSU hosts...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves. Denham Springs, Louisiana – The Denham Springs Police Department reported that officers are working diligently to find those responsible for the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on the night of January 16. Officers are working to collect any possible evidence, including doorbell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WWL

19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed

NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
2urbangirls.com

12 injured in mass shooting at Lousiana club

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twelve people have been shot at a club in Baton Rouge, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the Dior Bar and Lounge around 1:20 a.m. which remains under investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any details about a potential suspect or motive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say

Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA

