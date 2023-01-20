Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
theadvocate.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
postsouth.com
Reginald Tate receives Davis/Williams Award
A Plaquemine native who turned his life around after he spent much of his adulthood behind bars was recognized last week for the ministry that he formed to help lead young people in the right direction. Reginald Tate received the 2023 Davis/Williams Award during the annual Martin Luther King Day...
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hopes Amazon will revitalize Florida Boulevard. What will that look like?
The announcement two years ago that Amazon would build a $215 million fulfillment center left Baton Rouge officials optimistic that the jobs and tax revenue provided by the center would serve as an economic jolt to a long-neglected corridor of the city. Officials are now moving forward with the creation...
WAFB.com
Enjoy 3-course meals around Baton Rouge during Restaurant Week
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. LSU hosts...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves. Denham Springs, Louisiana – The Denham Springs Police Department reported that officers are working diligently to find those responsible for the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on the night of January 16. Officers are working to collect any possible evidence, including doorbell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses.
brproud.com
Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school board president considers new committees that include community members
After 13 years with its current setup, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is seriously considering returning to using subject-specific committees that would include members of the community who would offer advice but not votes. “I think it’s more inclusive when we can add the voices of teachers and...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
19-year-old Mardi Gras Indian member shot and killed
NEW ORLEANS — A young member of the Mardi Gras Indians was shot and killed in Baton Rouge. The Indian community says they're hurting from the loss. Bo Dollis says he was shocked to learn that one of his fellow Indians was shot and killed Friday night. It happed...
theadvocate.com
Lawyer discipline board committee recommends no punishment for Michelle Odinet in racial slur case
A hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board has recommended that former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet not face discipline in her role as an attorney for using a racial slur at her home in December 2021. The committee’s decision was based on a Dec. 13 hearing in...
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
2urbangirls.com
12 injured in mass shooting at Lousiana club
BATON ROUGE, La. – Twelve people have been shot at a club in Baton Rouge, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the Dior Bar and Lounge around 1:20 a.m. which remains under investigation. The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any details about a potential suspect or motive.
theadvocate.com
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say
Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
Comments / 0