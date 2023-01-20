Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves. Denham Springs, Louisiana – The Denham Springs Police Department reported that officers are working diligently to find those responsible for the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on the night of January 16. Officers are working to collect any possible evidence, including doorbell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO