Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s Tasty Takeout on News 8’s “All Indiana” was White Castle. White Castle has been around since 1921. Kurt Rose and Kelin Valadez talk about the latest deals in advance of Valentine’s Day. Visit their website here.
WISH-TV
Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
WISH-TV
All Indiana Artist: ‘Stampede String Band’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Stampede String Band” joined News 8’s “All Indiana” to share their latest music. Aaron Nicley, John Bahler and Kyle Buck Joined News 8 Tuesday to share their musical talents. Learn more about the band by visiting their Facebook page here. Enjoy...
WISH-TV
Kid-ing With Kayla: ‘Grit & Grace’ with Fanchon Stinger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis television anchor is now living out her passion to lead young ladies with courage, grit and grace. Fanchon Stinger, founder and CEO of “Grit & Grace” is bringing girls together from around the country to learn from positive role models in every area of life, including professional bull riding.
WISH-TV
Grit and Grace Nation to hold inaugural celebrity gala
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Emmy award winning television anchor Fanchon Stinger will host an inaugural gala Friday, January 27 at the Lucas Oil Estate in Indianapolis for her non-profit Grit and Grace. WISH-TV special content creator Kayla Sullivan interviewed Stinger about the program and its upcoming fundraiser in Indianapolis on All Indiana and Life Style Live Monday.
WISH-TV
Kiger’s Artisan Soapery makes homemade vegan soaps
Amber Kiger, owner of Kiger’s Artisan Soapery, introduced us to her homemade soaps today! Her soaps are geared towards people with sensitive skin, and they are vegan and sustainable. A resident of Sheridan, Indiana, Amber started making soap as a hobby that quickly became a passion. Her soaps range...
WISH-TV
Onyx Fest Indy 2022 reports blow out ticket sales
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Onyx Fest Indy” reports the most successful season in its 12-year history. It showcases powerful work dealing with societal issues told by black Hoosier playwrights whose stories hit the stage for the Onyx Fest Fall 2022. Several playwrights, actors, and creatives contributed to the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Roka Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner of Roka Farms, Chad Brandenburg. Visit his Facebook page here. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Brandenburg to see what Roka...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: What to do if you get a cat or kitten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to discuss tips on what to do if you get a cat or kitten.
WISH-TV
Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight. They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry. If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”. Hogan is...
WISH-TV
Three magical, musical events with the Actors Theatre of Indiana
Fans of music and magic will love these three upcoming fundraising events for the Actors Theatre of Indiana! Don Farrell, Co-Founder and Artistic Director for the Actor’s Theatre of Indiana, and Jon Mobley, Sleight of Mind Magician, joined us today to discuss the events. Actors Theatre of Indiana is...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Neurolly Solutions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Master of Arts in Education founder of Neurolly Solutions Jocelyn Williams. Learn more by watching the...
WISH-TV
CEO of Round Room LLC shares his entrepreneurship journey and lessons
Scott Moorehead is the Chief Executive Officer for Round Room LLC, one of the five largest privately held companies in Indiana. The Fishers-headquartered company invests in the wireless industry. Moorehead said he is excited by technology advancements and the opportunity to have multiple streams of revenue at once without impacting...
WISH-TV
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WISH-TV
Mostly cloudy Monday, system to watch mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow from Sunday’s system has gradually melted through the afternoon. All eyes turn to our next system mid-week. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty flurries. Watch for wet surfaces re-freezing tonight with the low temperature dropping to around 30 degrees. MONDAY: Cloudy start to the work...
WISH-TV
Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors attend Indiana March for Life
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors marched across downtown Indianapolis. It has been about six months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. On Monday, people from across Indiana gathered for the Indiana March for Life. With each step...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 24-year-old woman, 1 man missing from Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and a missing man. IMPD is searching for Rashonda Banks. She was last seen Sunday in the 600 block of W. 27th Street. Rashonda is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
WISH-TV
IMPD Chief Taylor talks about violence in Indy, mass shooting in California
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Monday shared a community message from Chief Randal Taylor in response to recent gun violence in the city and a weekend mass shooting in California that left 10 people dead. “Since the first of the year, IMPD has seen a...
WISH-TV
Cloudy Saturday with snow for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a quiet start to the weekend before snow develops and moves into the state late tonight and tomorrow. TODAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout much of the day today. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs right around normal in the middle 30s. Winds stay light out of the south and southwest.
