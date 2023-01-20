Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson.

Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive.

The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

