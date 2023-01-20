ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in water in Hudson

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
 3 days ago

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson.

Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive.

The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Georgina Grumplestomp
2d ago

What is the point of this story? They never give details about how or what happened. Was it a murder? Overdose? Alligator? Public deserves to know for our own personal safety.

