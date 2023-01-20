Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches

this traffic stop seems like it was targeted knowing he had drugs to lead to that search at his home which he must've been under surveillance already
Thank you first responders, you may have saved a life or two!! Of course he’s out he’s supposed to be a dealer. I’m sure he had the money.
As someone who has stole,sold,and transported drugs up and down the entire east coast. All my adult life not once have I been stopped by law enforcement . Because when I'm riding dirty I make sure that I'm sober and drug free operating a older model vehicle a obeying all traffic laws . And not speeding or constantly weaving in and out of traffic 🙄
