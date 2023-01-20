ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches

By Rodney Overton
cbs17
 3 days ago
Boosi Barbi Babi
2d ago

this traffic stop seems like it was targeted knowing he had drugs to lead to that search at his home which he must've been under surveillance already

Lynnette Jordan
3d ago

Thank you first responders, you may have saved a life or two!! Of course he’s out he’s supposed to be a dealer. I’m sure he had the money.

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

As someone who has stole,sold,and transported drugs up and down the entire east coast. All my adult life not once have I been stopped by law enforcement . Because when I'm riding dirty I make sure that I'm sober and drug free operating a older model vehicle a obeying all traffic laws . And not speeding or constantly weaving in and out of traffic 🙄

