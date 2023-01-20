ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Indiana man dead in Texas crash

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14. According […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
FOX59

‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

FOX59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
LEBANON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris updates our Winter Storm Watch

Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Meeting held on future of Grant County OB/GYN. Meeting held on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pets of the week: 1-21-23

INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) for this week in the gallery below:. Chestnut is an energetic, friendly, sweet boy. He did great during intake. Chestnut is a little...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting

SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

