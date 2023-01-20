Read full article on original website
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — A Thorntown man is accused of ramming his car into four businesses and a police car on Saturday. The man was set to undergo a mental health evaluation at a local hospital. According to The Lebanon Reporter, police said the man had an issue with someone...
Indiana man dead in Texas crash
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An Indiana man is dead in a crash in Texas’ Bell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of a one vehicle rollover. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, driven by 21-year-old Martin Armando Landin-Ariza, of Indianapolis, was travelling westbound on Interstate 14. According […]
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews […]
WISH-TV
Injured 10-year-old, his family speak about shooting of their home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday was searching for answers after their home was violated Saturday night when someone opened fire into the back of it and a bullet went through a window striking a 10-year-old boy in the leg. “Jamaurion” was playing in his mom’s room in...
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
Indiana bill aims to address noise complaints from residents near Marion County Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — On Fisher Road on the city's south side, cars come and go, but this is the time of year neighbors can enjoy the sound of silence. "It is quiet right now. It isn't spring, summer or fall," Melissa Perry said. That's when the sound of stock cars...
wrtv.com
DNR warning pet owners after multiple coyote sightings in suburban Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is a habitat for coyotes. They're all over the state, including in cities and suburbs. It's almost mating season, which is why many Indianapolis residents have seen them in more urban areas. To protect your pets, experts recommend making sure they are fed inside and keep...
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
WISH-TV
Lebanon in dispute over construction access for Lilly development
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council and area residents gathered Monday night to discuss a proposed development by Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. The development wants to use Witt Road for construction access. The Boone County Preservation Group was willing to vacate the road if...
cbs4indy.com
Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of an Indianapolis surgeon calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. The surgeon responded by calling himself a "scapegoat" for the hospital. Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis …. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks...
cbs4indy.com
Chris updates our Winter Storm Watch
Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy snow is likely Tuesday night through Wednesday. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Meeting held on future of Grant County OB/GYN. Meeting held on...
Pets of the week: 1-21-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) for this week in the gallery below:. Chestnut is an energetic, friendly, sweet boy. He did great during intake. Chestnut is a little...
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman missing was found safe
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County
At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.
WTHR
Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting
SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
WISH-TV
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday missing woman incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a man on kidnapping and attempted murder charges for his role in a series of incidents over the weekend where a woman was missing for hours. Daquan Mathews, 27, of Indianapolis was arrested Sunday after police said he used a gun to kidnap...
