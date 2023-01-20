ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Cafe reopens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Chinese New Year celebrations highlight the culture in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of the Chinese New Year with many in the Columbia area spending the day celebrating. One of those celebrations was at Boku Kitchen and Saloon as a crowd welcomed the Chinese New Year alongside festive décor and gifts. Owner Michael Duganier said that, with his being a pan-Asian restaurant, he felt like going all out for the holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two candidates file for Columbia City Council special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the deadline passed for filing for Columbia City Council's District 4 seat, two candidates are officially in the race. Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown have filed to fill the seat vacated after the Dec. 29, 2022, death of Councilman Joe Taylor, Jr. Taylor was completing his first year of service to the district, having been sworn into office on Jan. 4 of last year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

January is the snowiest month in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Snow in the Midlands. A 7-year snow drought had finally been broken as flakes fell across the region. Looking back at the snow totals we not only saw snow but multiple inches; around 2-3 mainly north of I-20. These totals, were nothing compared to our largest snowfalls in the Midlands. The 24 inches of snow in Clarendon county stand as the record for 1 day snowfall in the state. Most of these county records come from the Great Southeastern Snowstorm back in February 1973, that saw most of the Midlands under a foot of snowfall.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
HOLLY HILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

The Town of Bethune is moving forward with code enforcement

BETHUNE, S.C. — Change is coming to the small Kershaw County Town of Bethune. Back in September, we told you about residents in Bethune struggling to get building inspections. The town had no building codes, which stopped them from being able to enforce anything. Now, changes are coming. "Code...
BETHUNE, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Neeses looks at alternate property buyer

NEESES – Neeses Town Council has agreed to sell the old town hall and EMS building, located at 2017 Silversprings Road, to another potential buyer. “This decision was made after the real estate agent was not able to get any response from the original bidder. Details are being worked out with the real estate agent,” Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said in an email after the meeting.
NEESES, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland authorities solve string of assault, robbery cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced that five sexual assault and robbery cases spanning more than a year have been solved. Investigators say they arrested Antonious Randolph on Jan. 19 after he was seen walking down the street in the area where the attacks happened.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

