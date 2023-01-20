Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coladaily.com
Applications open for City of Columbia's 10-week entrepreneurial training program
Entrepreneurs in the Columbia area can sign up for The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture course. The 10-week program will be held in person every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 at the Midlands Technical College Northeast Campus. In order to be eligible...
WLTX.com
West Columbia streets to temporarily close to test Kinetic Derby course
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Attention racers, and those who might travel Meeting Street in West Columbia!. Organizers of the West Columbia Kinetic Derby Day will be temporarily closing down a portion of the street while testing out the obstacle course portion of the races this Saturday, Jan. 28. The...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
Jan. 24 public meeting to show details of SCDOT bridge replacement on Lakeshore Drive in Richland County
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be hosting a public meeting to discuss a proposed replacement of a bridge over Unnamed Creek on Lakeshore Drive in Richland County. The meeting -- 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Bethel United Methodist Church at 4600 Daniel...
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials. Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station. This...
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
WLTX.com
Chinese New Year celebrations highlight the culture in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of the Chinese New Year with many in the Columbia area spending the day celebrating. One of those celebrations was at Boku Kitchen and Saloon as a crowd welcomed the Chinese New Year alongside festive décor and gifts. Owner Michael Duganier said that, with his being a pan-Asian restaurant, he felt like going all out for the holiday.
Two candidates file for Columbia City Council special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the deadline passed for filing for Columbia City Council's District 4 seat, two candidates are officially in the race. Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown have filed to fill the seat vacated after the Dec. 29, 2022, death of Councilman Joe Taylor, Jr. Taylor was completing his first year of service to the district, having been sworn into office on Jan. 4 of last year.
Kershaw County students helping animal shelters in their community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District has kicked off a fundraiser to get items to animal shelters in the community and teach students the importance of giving. "Each kitchen is picking their own shelter or rescue that we adopted," said Camden High School Cafeteria Manager Heather...
Furniture Today
Are a couple of seismic shifts coming up for bedding segment? | Sheila Long O’Mara
I live in South Carolina on the Northeast side of Columbia, where since June, our neighboring county has had 45 confirmed earthquakes. We live close to the county line, and because of that adjacency, we’ve experienced most of them. Since the beginning of 2022, and including our most recent...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
WLTX.com
January is the snowiest month in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Snow in the Midlands. A 7-year snow drought had finally been broken as flakes fell across the region. Looking back at the snow totals we not only saw snow but multiple inches; around 2-3 mainly north of I-20. These totals, were nothing compared to our largest snowfalls in the Midlands. The 24 inches of snow in Clarendon county stand as the record for 1 day snowfall in the state. Most of these county records come from the Great Southeastern Snowstorm back in February 1973, that saw most of the Midlands under a foot of snowfall.
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
The Town of Bethune is moving forward with code enforcement
BETHUNE, S.C. — Change is coming to the small Kershaw County Town of Bethune. Back in September, we told you about residents in Bethune struggling to get building inspections. The town had no building codes, which stopped them from being able to enforce anything. Now, changes are coming. "Code...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
etxview.com
Neeses looks at alternate property buyer
NEESES – Neeses Town Council has agreed to sell the old town hall and EMS building, located at 2017 Silversprings Road, to another potential buyer. “This decision was made after the real estate agent was not able to get any response from the original bidder. Details are being worked out with the real estate agent,” Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said in an email after the meeting.
abccolumbia.com
Richland authorities solve string of assault, robbery cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced that five sexual assault and robbery cases spanning more than a year have been solved. Investigators say they arrested Antonious Randolph on Jan. 19 after he was seen walking down the street in the area where the attacks happened.
cn2.com
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0