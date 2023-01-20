COLUMBIA, S.C. — Snow in the Midlands. A 7-year snow drought had finally been broken as flakes fell across the region. Looking back at the snow totals we not only saw snow but multiple inches; around 2-3 mainly north of I-20. These totals, were nothing compared to our largest snowfalls in the Midlands. The 24 inches of snow in Clarendon county stand as the record for 1 day snowfall in the state. Most of these county records come from the Great Southeastern Snowstorm back in February 1973, that saw most of the Midlands under a foot of snowfall.

