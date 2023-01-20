Read full article on original website
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
Catawba County Man Arrested Again By Taylorsville Police
For the second time in less than a week, a Catawba County man has been arrested in Alexander County. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherill’s Ford was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with registered sex-offender on child premises and possession of stolen goods. He was convicted in 2006 for sexual offense with a custodian or parent.
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
Police Still Searching for Suspects after Rock Hill Robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An investigation into the reported theft of merchandise from a Rock Hill store on Saturday night has led police to search for two young male adults. The Rock Hill Police say two masked men, appearing to be in their 20’s, stole items from...
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
Police: 15-Year-Old Killed While Playing With A Gun In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD says two teens playing with a gun resulted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Police have charged the teen with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. ———————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
Stony Point Woman Jailed For Contempt Of Court
A Stony Point woman, 29-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs, was cited for contempt of court on Friday and sent to jail by an Alexander County District Court Judge. Combs was arrested on January 16th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and served with arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear involving felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000.
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
Teen found dead after shooting in North Carolina parking lot, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old was found shot to death in a parking lot in the City of Kannapolis Sunday afternoon, according to Kannapolis Police Department. Officials said officers responded to a shooting at a parking lot on Pacific Court around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez dead on […]
Alexander County Man Arrested
Tray Shaun Jamare Lackey, age 21 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday, January 20th and charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Lackey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Charges In Two Counties
On Friday, January 20th, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year old Brittany Jean Blackwelder of Taylorsville. She was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackwelder remained as of earlier today in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance was scheduled.
Postal Service Offering $50,000 Reward After Mail Carrier Kidnapped & Robbed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a $50,000 reward after a mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed in South Charlotte. CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According...
CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the victim was found around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot on Pacific Court, just off Rainbow Drive. The parking lot is in front of a building in the West Green Apartment complex.
Pedestrian killed in Boiling Springs hit and run, police say
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue. A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was […]
Lenoir Man Arrested For Trafficking Heroin Or Opium
35-year-old Christopher Armond Bowers of Lenoir was arrested Friday, January 20th by Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was charged with felony trafficking in heroin or opium, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell or deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Bowers remains in jail as of this morning with a $100,000 secured bond and a District Court appearance is scheduled for February 9.
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Crash On Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says the driver of a 2006 Acura TL, Joseph Rogers, 79, failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250. Just before 7:30 a.m. on January 14th, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive. Officers say they do not think speeding or impairment led to the crash.
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
