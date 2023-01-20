ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkar.org

MSU expands menstrual product availability

Michigan State University is completing a project to add more complimentary menstruation product dispensers in buildings across its campus. MSU began installing product dispensers in first-floor academic and residential buildings over the winter break. In partnership with the student-led group Mission Menstruation x Michigan State University, the university is placing...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy