Richard Childers
3d ago
Another January 6th rioter who recorded and posted his crime and then bragging about it. They make it so easy for the government prosecutors.
RLCJ Cooke
2d ago
Unbelievable! Present and Previous Military people were involved. People who wear the uniform and stand proud. Then show up at a dangerous and out of control event at the Capitol. Listening to an individual who's dodged the military several times. This is way people who serve are now fighting against the government and the people. What an embarrassment to the US
James Bock
3d ago
they say there was over two hundred active and X military, after there prison terms they should lose there military benefits! there an imbarresment to the military!
Related
WANE-TV
Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
WISH-TV
Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors attend Indiana March for Life
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of anti-abortion protestors marched across downtown Indianapolis. It has been about six months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. On Monday, people from across Indiana gathered for the Indiana March for Life. With each step...
Former Indiana Secretary of State candidate expresses ballot accessibility concerns
INDIANA (WEHT) – Andrew U. D. Straw has expressed ballot accessibility concerns in a court document. According to a document Straw sent to the court, he said, “The State of Indiana denied me ballot access in 2012 when I ran for a federal office. Because it is physically impossible for me to gather these signatures, […]
city-countyobserver.com
COURTS IN INDIANA
You are subscribed to the Legislative Update from Indiana Courts. A new issue is available below, or visit legislativeupdate.courts.in.gov. The Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee heard SJ 1 on limitation on the right to bail authored by Sen. Koch.The joint resolution proposes to amend the Indiana Constitution to provide that a person who poses a substantial risk to the public is not entitled to release on bail. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council testified in support of […]
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Indiana Lawmakers, Energy Advocates Unite Behind Bill
Republican lawmakers — along with Democrats and clean energy advocates — want Indiana to figure out solar and wind energy equipment decommissioning and disposal before the hazardous waste involved becomes a large-scale problem. Senate Bill 33, authored by Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, would task the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission with conducting a joint study of how to phase out old solar panels and wind turbines. “We often react after the fact — [after] we have concerns about the environment, we have concerns about industrial waste — and we don’t attempt to deal with those concerns until we already have a significant problem handling the volume of material,” Walker told the Senate Utilities Committee Thursday.
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over an Indiana bill that would repeal a requirement for local administrators to use the latest statewide floodplain maps when deciding new construction projects. Authored by Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, the bill seeks to nix a provision in current state law that requires floodplain administrators to use the […] The post Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Bill Would Require CDL Drivers Be Trained to Recognize Human Trafficking
One Indiana lawmaker has proposed a bill that would ultimately result in anyone possessing a commercial driver's license being trained in how to recognize and report human trafficking. What Exactly Is Human Trafficking?. You've likely heard the phrase "human trafficking" but may not realize just how serious it is. According...
Proposed law would criminalize tracking people with GPS device in Indiana
A proposed law in Indiana would make it a crime to track a person using a GPS device or other similar tracking apps. The proposal comes after a woman named Millie Parke was tracked by her ex-boyfriend who put a GPS device in her car.
Legislation banning topics about race from classrooms revived in Indiana
Indiana lawmakers will again consider a bill to ban certain topics related to race and racism from classroom discussions, after similar legislation last year stirred national backlash and ultimately failed to pass.This year’s bill, introduced by GOP Rep. Shane Lindauer, includes a list of seven concepts that educators would be forbidden from promoting, including that individuals are inherently consciously or unconsciously racist or sexist, or that they should feel “discomfort, guilt,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm
Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
shelbycountypost.com
Bill to inventory the number of electric cars in Indiana passes Senate
A bill authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) that would inventory the number of electric cars in Indiana passed the Senate Monday unanimously. Senate Bill 241 would require the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to annually report the number of registered electrical vehicles by county to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WKRC
Caught on camera: Former marine saves 2 women from drowning
HAMMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - Dramatic cell phone video shows a former marine in Indiana rescuing two women from drowning. Carlos Fernandez was driving near I-80 and Kennedy Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when he noticed a car had gone off the road and was in the water. "My original plan...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
WANE-TV
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?
INDIANA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Indiana with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Anti-Asian Hate Crime Town Hall focuses on how Hoosiers can combat racism
Dozens of members of the AAPI community and allies gathered on Friday to discuss the recent racially motivated attack in Bloomington where an IU student was stabbed on a bus.
