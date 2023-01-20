ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Yale doctor discusses COVID anniversary and our status now

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4OKA_0kLy81qz00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Friday marks the third anniversary of the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with COVID. Since then the toll the virus has taken has been tremendous. 1.1 million deaths nationwide and 11,899 deaths in Connecticut.

Yale Medicine ‘s Dr. Albert Shaw discussed where we are now, three years later.

“We are in a better place now than we were back then with vaccines and with antiviral medications such as Paxlovid. Hopefully, that combination of vaccination and previous infection will provide a kind of immunity,” Dr. Shaw said.

He believes the biggest challenge going forward will be protecting the most vulnerable citizens, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. He does have concerns that a new covid variant strain could emerge.

Yale doctor: 75% of children with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms

“There’s no information coming out from, for example, China, where I think there’s really a tragedy, a calamity that’s happening that we don’t really know much about,” Dr. Shaw said.

Dr. Shaw is reminding people that babies under 6 months old who are too young to be vaccinated, were hospitalized with covid with rates as high as adults during the omicron COVID wave.

“For mothers or women who are thinking of becoming pregnant stay up to date on COVID vaccines because it will protect not only from the potential complications of COVID during pregnancy but will also protect your baby as well,” Dr. Shaw said.

New Connecticut law expands coverage for breast and ovarian cancer screening

The FDA has declined to grant accelerated approval to an Eli Lilly drug called donanemab , due to adverse reactions such as brain swelling.

This does not impact the status of the new Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab , brand name leqembi, which received FDA accelerated approval earlier this month after studies showed it slowed cognitive decline.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Yale doctor discusses the possibility of a yearly COVID shot

(WTNH) – We could see COVID-19 boosters on a simple, yearly plan. Later this week, the FDA may announce a new plan on how COVID boosters are rolled out. Yale Medicine Doctor F. Perry Wilson discussed what that might look like. “It seems like they think it’s going to be a lot simpler to adopt […]
WTNH

Health Headlines: What has changed about COVID since 2020

(WTNH) — January 20 marks three years since the first COVID case was confirmed in the U.S. So, how have things changed? For one thing, the Omicron wave brought on a spike in infant hospitalizations and an RSV vaccine for older adults, which is showing success. To talk more about how life has changed over […]
WTNH

Yale doctor: 75% of children with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New scientific data reveals that children can have the COVID-19 virus without knowing they have it, allowing them to then easily spread it to others. According to the American Medical Association, 75% of children with COVID-19 do not show symptoms, which can be a reason why adults — including those […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Study: Connecticut interns make the 3rd most in the nation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for an internship that pays? Connecticut may be your go-to destination. Interns in Connecticut make the third-highest earnings in the nation, according to a study from CashNetUSA. At an average of $20.39 an hour, it is behind Washington, at $20.92, and California, at $20.78. The state with the lowest […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
Healthline

In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
WTNH

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Pedestrian hit and killed on Whalley Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was struck and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue in New Haven on Monday night, according to authorities. Police said a man called 911 and stated he struck a woman in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious woman suffering from significant injuries in the area […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut

Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy