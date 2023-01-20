Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
KSNB Local4
Former Grand Island man sentenced for selling counterfeit documents
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man is heading to prison for more than a year for selling counterfeit documents. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced 42-year-old Domingo Zacaria Ciprian for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian was sentenced to 15 months’...
kfornow.com
New Information Released In Saturday Morning Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.
KSNB Local4
Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights advocates participate in Bigger Than Roe march at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The fight over abortion is getting louder here in Lincoln, as state lawmakers are once again debating a woman’s ability to choose. At the State Capitol on Sunday, abortion rights supporters joined a national movement called Bigger Than Roe. Marches were held across the...
KETV.com
62-year-old man serving life in prison for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 62-year-old man serving life in prison died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Marty Nuzum, whose sentence started in February 2003, was sentenced to life for murdering his then ex-girlfriend Judy Rowe in Douglas County in 2002. Nuzum's cause...
klin.com
klkntv.com
KCTV 5
Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Beatrice traffic stop ends with drug arrest
BEATRICE – The traffic stop of a car without an illuminated passenger side headlight, ended up with an arrest in Beatrice Friday night after 8:30 p.m. A police officer noticed the malfunctioning light on a black-colored Honda Accord that was traveling north on North 7th Street. The officer pulled the driver over near North 7th and Arthur Streets.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
klkntv.com
Man arrested for 5th DWI offense, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken into custody after being caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Thursday near Northwest 42nd Street and Old Woodlawn Road just south of Highway 34. They...
klkntv.com
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: 42-year-old man injured in south Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital following a shooting near South 14th Street and Old Farm Road. According to LPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
