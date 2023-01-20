Read full article on original website
Kentucky weather today: Snow showers, cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Moisture coming off Lake Michigan will lead to snow showers this morning, but those gradually come to an end this afternoon. They will linger longest into eastern Kentucky with flurries for the rest of us. Minor accumulations (less than an inch) are possible on elevated surfaces.
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Quiet start, but midweek winter storm clips
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Cold, cloudy, and gray. A stereotypical Monday to start the week feeling sluggish and slow. The good news is the sunshine returns on Tuesday. Too bad a midweek winter storm will quickly turn us back to that cold, wet, breezy feeling. It’s another one...
Snow expected north and west, rain in Western Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday
While portions of Missouri, Indiana and Illinois are bracing for a possible snowstorm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, it’s appearing like it’ll be mostly cold rain in Western Kentucky. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Sean Poulos says temperatures in Western Kentucky are expected to remain just above...
Alert Day for rain/snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added a new Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday for possible wintry weather!. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30°. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer thanks to a gentle breeze...
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Early snow showers on Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, rain showers should continue this evening in spots, but with colder air wrapping around from the northwest, expect some wet snow showers to develop in the wee hours of the morning. A dusting of snow is possible in spots with far southeastern Kentucky...
A Messy Sunday Starts A Very Wintry Pattern
Good Sunday, everyone. A touch of winter is pushing across the region today and Monday, kicking off a busy week of winter weather. This includes the increasing potential for a winter storm to impact us by the middle of the upcoming week. Let’s get started with the system out there...
Quiet until winter comes Wednesday (1/22/23)
Overnight Saturday into Sunday small accumulations were mostly seen in southern Illinois and just to the east. Mount Vernon recorded one of the higher totals based on reports, with other southern counties seeing just under 1″ or so. Snowfall accumulations across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky were nonexistent through...
Why Does 40 Degrees in Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?
Stories about the unpredictability of Kentucky weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
Tracking Snow Showers and A Messy Sunday
Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and there’s an honest to goodness wintertime feel in the air. Flurries and snow showers are dotting our sky line and this is a sign of things to come. A messy system moves in late this weekend and will be followed by another a few days later.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on our next weather maker, which arrives on Sunday. I’m mainly expecting a cold rain, but don’t rule out a winter mix closer to the Ohio River. We’ll dry out for the majority of Monday and Tuesday. Another winter...
This Is The Most Snow Kentucky Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Coping with seasonal depression during the winter
With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind. With snowflakes back in the forecast, health leaders are stressing the importance of taking care of both your body and your mind. Electric night at Exum Center ends...
The Top Ten Western Kentucky/Tri-State Area Bakeries
I decided to let this go for a while after posting the poll the first week of January. That's because there are more bakeries in the area than I realized, and that's a GREAT thing. Who doesn't like fresh baked goods?. And according to your votes--and there were nearly 2,500...
Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023
For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowd
A highly-anticipated restaurant recently opened in Kentucky, attracting a crowd for the grand opening with some local patrons waiting overnight to be one of the first customers in the door. Read on to learn more.
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors
Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Rupp donates carpets to eastern Kentucky flood survivors. Electric night at Exum Center ends with Kentucky …. Kentucky State basketball. Jan. 23: Stamp prices, sleep, and and rental chickens. Here are five things to...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance
A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
