Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.It's unclear if the How I Met Your...
Popculture
Brittany Snow Is Getting Divorced
After seemingly reconciling for a brief period, Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow is pulling the plug on her marriage for good as she recently filed for divorce. Snow wed Tyler Stanland of Selling OC amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple announced their separation in September 2022 in a joint Instagram statement. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they wrote at the time on their respective pages. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Stanland was seen getting cozy with his co-star, but then was seen with Snow after reportedly staying the night together, with multiple reports speculating that they'd reconciled. If they did, it didn't last long.
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher proudly displayed the diamond ring gifted to her by Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Beverly Hills Thursday night Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards. The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day. Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
'Sister Wives' Alum Paedon Brown Claims Robyn Needs To 'Cut The Umbilical' From Oldest Son Dayton, Confirms Brown Family Moved To Flagstaff To Be Near Him
Christine and Kody Brown's 24-year-old son Paedon yet again confirmed a long running fan theory on exactly why the bustling Brown family uprooted their lives in Las Vegas, Nev., to move to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2018. During a three hour interview on celebrity blogger John Yates' YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, the television personality revealed the only reason they ended up in Arizona was because Robyn's eldest son, 22-year-old Dayton, had been accepted into college there and Robyn didn't want to be separated from him. "The thought of, 'Hey, Flagstaff, Arizona, is a good place to move,' does...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
Michael J. Fox after Sundance standing ovation: ‘It’s an amazing f–king life’
Michael J. Fox received a long standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival, where a new documentary about his life, career and struggle with Parkinson’s disease called “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” had its world premiere on Friday. The “Back to the Future” and “Family Ties” star said he was particularly moved to see his own family on-screen. “When I watch the film the thing that screams at me — how lucky I’ve been and how successful I’ve been — is the stuff with my family. It’s just such joy,” said the actor. “I see my daughters laughing, [wife] Tracy [Pollan] trying...
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown admits she's not in love with Kody but might try to reconcile out of 'duty'
Janelle Brown said on "Sister Wives" that she's "happy" apart from Kody Brown. He'd like to reconcile, but "love doesn't matter" as much as respect.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger. Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on...
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Doesn’t Want People to Congratulate Her on Her Divorce From Kody
'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown's marriage to Kody Brown is over, but she doesn't want to hear any congratulations about the split, she said.
Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
Brittany Snow officially files for divorce from Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland
Brittany Snow has officially closed the curtain on her relationship with Tyler Stanaland. The Pitch Perfect alum recently filed for divorce from the Selling the OC star after more than two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by multiple publications, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
