Break from school for hockey
Students from Colton-Pierrepont Central School District attended the USA vs. Hungary ice hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 19. The students, who were in grades 1-5, were transported to Cheel Arena at Clarkson University to watch the game unfold before their eyes. Several students wore red, white and blue to support Team USA, cheering the team on from their seats. The games wrapped up in Lake Placid this past weekend with Team USA falling to Canada in the finals. The games drew hundreds to the area and was a short-lived boon to the area. Photo submitted by BOCES.
Ogdensburg students attend FISU game
Hundreds of St. Lawrence County students attended FISU games held in Potsdam and Canton last week. Above, Ogdensburg students pose with a mascot at the men's USA versus Hungary game, won 9-1 by USA. Photo submitted by BOCES.
Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout
Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
As the FISU games conclude, community members share their feedback on this year's competition
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As the 2023 FISU World University Games wrapped up on Sunday, community members shared their feedback on this year's competition. Maureen Pellerin, from Plattsburgh, said she loved watching the elite athletes in person. "To see them in their own element and compete on this world...
Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks
Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
Leave the kids home: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in world is in Upstate NY
Saranac Lake, N.Y. — Sure, the kids are alright. But what about mom and dad?. New York parents who need to recharge and reconnect are in luck: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in the world calls Upstate home. The Point, an estate built on the shores of Saranac...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
Teen plow driver learning fast at Warren County DPW
From Lake George north, parts of Warren County were forecast to get as much as four inches of snow by late Friday. That snow followed overnight freezing rain, which creates its own dangers. Both weather effects mean plenty of work for any county department of works.
Two arrested following Whitehall burglary
Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business.
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence
In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
Trailer home in Hannawa Falls sees extensive damage from early morning blaze
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - An early morning fire near Hannawa Falls leaves extensive damage to a trailer home. Hannawa Falls Fire Chief Dereck Sagriff says their department was dispatched to 161 Butternut Ridge Road just before 2 AM for a reported structure fire. Upon arriving on scene, Sagriff...
Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill
UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
