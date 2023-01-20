ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountrynow.com

Break from school for hockey

Students from Colton-Pierrepont Central School District attended the USA vs. Hungary ice hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 19. The students, who were in grades 1-5, were transported to Cheel Arena at Clarkson University to watch the game unfold before their eyes. Several students wore red, white and blue to support Team USA, cheering the team on from their seats. The games wrapped up in Lake Placid this past weekend with Team USA falling to Canada in the finals. The games drew hundreds to the area and was a short-lived boon to the area. Photo submitted by BOCES.
COLTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Ogdensburg students attend FISU game

Hundreds of St. Lawrence County students attended FISU games held in Potsdam and Canton last week. Above, Ogdensburg students pose with a mascot at the men's USA versus Hungary game, won 9-1 by USA. Photo submitted by BOCES.
OGDENSBURG, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Lake Placid business owners have mixed reactions to FISU Games turnout

Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games taking place in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out. Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Shooting for visitors again in a corner of the Adirondacks

Leaders call for redone Frontier Town to tie developments together. A bit like anthropologists cutting away the jungle with machetes to reveal an ancient civilization, the Essex County Department of Public Works fired up chainsaws earlier this year to extract the bones of a decaying theme park that, for the past quarter century, has been rotting into the undergrowth.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
FERRISBURGH, VT
VTDigger

Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence

In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill

UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
UNDERHILL, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy