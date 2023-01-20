Students from Colton-Pierrepont Central School District attended the USA vs. Hungary ice hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 19. The students, who were in grades 1-5, were transported to Cheel Arena at Clarkson University to watch the game unfold before their eyes. Several students wore red, white and blue to support Team USA, cheering the team on from their seats. The games wrapped up in Lake Placid this past weekend with Team USA falling to Canada in the finals. The games drew hundreds to the area and was a short-lived boon to the area. Photo submitted by BOCES.

COLTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO