Summerville, SC

live5news.com

Folly Beach Pier to close for parking lot renovations

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - More construction is coming to the Folly Beach Pier; this time, it is a renovation to the pier’s parking lot. The pier will be closed for a two-week period starting on Monday. A couple of weeks ago, the pier reopened after a two-year construction...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers were called to the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 for a crash around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before. Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report. The 2021 Census...
abccolumbia.com

Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to Synovus Bank at 616 N. Main St. for an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the police department.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crews contain early-morning fire at Williamsburg manufacturing facility

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at a manufacturing plant just north of Kingstree. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue just north of Kingstree, according to Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department. He says...
KINGSTREE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water. Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said. Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
counton2.com

I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

