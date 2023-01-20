Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Folly Beach Pier to close for parking lot renovations
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - More construction is coming to the Folly Beach Pier; this time, it is a renovation to the pier’s parking lot. The pier will be closed for a two-week period starting on Monday. A couple of weeks ago, the pier reopened after a two-year construction...
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 78 Monday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers were called to the intersection of College Park Road and Highway 78 for a crash around 11:15 p.m. Battalion Chief Charles Evans with C&B...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes 2 right lanes on I-26 WB to Ashley Phosphate Rd
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two right lanes on I-26 westbound at exit 209 to Ashley Phosphate Rd are closed after a crash Monday afternoon. SCDOT says the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Please be cautious driving in the area.
Officials issue parking alert for North Charleston Coliseum Thursday and Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of two big comedy shows at the North Charleston Coliseum. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday and comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to perform on Friday. Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to […]
abcnews4.com
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
live5news.com
Driver injured in Sunday night Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say the driver of a pickup truck was hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Stanley Road, Capt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said. Emergency crews said the truck went off the roadway and struck a cement object.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. Fire-Rescue sees record-breaking year of calls for service
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in Colleton County say they received more calls for service in 2022 than ever before. Colleton County Fire-Rescue had over 10,000 calls for service last year, which is 800 more than 2021, according to the department’s 2022 statistical report. The 2021 Census...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant woman claims she was taken advantage of by pine straw company
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With warmer weather just around the corner, some people are taking a closer look at their yards. However, one Mount Pleasant woman says you need to remain cautious before accepting any work. Mount Pleasant resident Sheryl Frost says she was at home when a group...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
live5news.com
Three arrested for attempted robbery of ATM in Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they tried to steal an ATM in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department were called to Synovus Bank at 616 N. Main St. for an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m., according to a release from the police department.
2 arrested for attempted shoplifting with minor at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walmart, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded to the Walmart in Wando Crossing following a reported shoplifting. Arriving officers found three people loading a television, which they purchased, and baby formula into a Chrysler […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
live5news.com
Crews contain early-morning fire at Williamsburg manufacturing facility
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at a manufacturing plant just north of Kingstree. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday at SolMax on Eastland Avenue just north of Kingstree, according to Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department. He says...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water. Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said. Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where...
'I think it’s gonna be like a circus': Walterboro community prepares for visitors as Murdaugh murder trial begins
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It’s day one of the Murdaugh murder trial. People are headed into Colleton County as Walterboro residents prepare for increased foot traffic from the trial, which has gained international attention. "I think it’s gonna be like a circus," Walterboro resident Teresa Davis explained. Davis...
BCSO searches for suspects who ran from wreck on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island. Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the […]
counton2.com
I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
live5news.com
Deputies continue search for gunman in 7-year-old Johns Island killing
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday marked seven years since a Johns Island man was fatally shot in his bed. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion on Jan. 22, 2016, during a welfare check. Deputies responded to the home at...
