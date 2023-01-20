Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
dexerto.com
GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release
Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch. The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition. When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC...
Pokemon fan's pet fish plays Scarlet and Violet on stream, commits credit card fraud
At least this time it wasn't Team Rocket
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom on Switch 2, the death of Metal Gear Solid, and Nintendogs love this game
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is it cross-genre? (pic: Nintendo) It’s not interested in the Microsoft’s recent closure, as a reader is expecting a new series of Batman games. Separate peopleIt may be another rumour, that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be out in the fall...
Nier Automata Anime Ver.1.1a episode 4 and beyond have been temporarily postponed
"Information regarding the schedule for episode four and beyond will be announced soon"
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
PS5 fans discover genius hack to fix one of the console’s most annoying features
GAMERS have found a clever way to stop that dreaded startup noise that blasts out when you switch on the PS5. The beep is not ideal if you're trying not to wake up the entire house as you play something late at night. It's been a bit of a long-running...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Endless Dungeon - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Get another look at Endless Dungeon in this latest trailer for the upcoming rogue-lite tactical action game, including your objectives, features you can expect, and more. In Endless Dungeon, recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters…or die trying, get reloaded, and try again.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is CDPR's Most Expensive DLC - IGN Daily Fix
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting the long-awaited DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, later this year, and developer CD Projekt Red is spending big bucks on it. According to the developer, it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion, which was practically a whole game in and of itself. In other news, the Dead Space remake is apparently so scary, even the developers have a hard time playing it at night. The team consulted with fans early on in development, and this resulted in some incredibly creepy environments, so creepythat technical director David Robillard didn't like playing with headphones on after hours. And finally, Crystal Dynamics is stopping development on Marvel's Avengers. The game will not be available for digital purchase after September, and cosmetic items will be made free. If you already own it, you can still keep playing, though!
IGN
Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details
Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Won't Launch With PSVR 2 After All
Supermassive Games announced today that its upcoming on-rails shooter, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, has been delayed to March 16, 2023. In a new tweet, Supermassive Games confirmed the game would no longer release as a launch title for the PSVR2, opting to delay the game a few weeks and ensure players "receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Modern Warfare 2 Playlist Update: Jan. 18
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a new Playlist for the week of Jan. 18. Here's what fans can expect from the update. With Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 delayed until Feb. 15, players are eager for any fresh update to the game. Although sometimes updates can leave players disappointed, this week, MW2 is bringing back a fan-favorite mode.
ComicBook
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Halo Infinite campaign DLC reportedly scrapped following studio reshuffle
The Microsoft layoffs have changed a lot for Halo
game-news24.com
Granblue Fantasy Against the Sun was announced for 2023
Cygames announced a big news item calledGranblue Fantasy Versus Rising. It’ll be a game that I agree with and the word “Granblue Fantasy”, which will receive its final update on January 24, 2023.Rising will be launched sometime in 2023 on PS4, PS5, and PC. Take the trailer...
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
IGN
Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Talks About ‘Painful’ Layoffs; Microsoft Downsizing Also Included Teams at AltspaceVR, Mixed Reality, Hololens and More
Microsoft recently underwent some major downsizing, with a layoff that saw the departure of 10,000 employees. Among the many techies that lost their jobs, several of them came from the company's gaming divisions at Xbox. Once the dust settled on the matter, Xbox chief Phil Spencer sent a company-wide email...
CNET
Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January
Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.
