ComicBook

Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch

A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
dexerto.com

GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release

Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch. The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition. When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC...
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
IGN

Endless Dungeon - Official Pre-Order Trailer

Get another look at Endless Dungeon in this latest trailer for the upcoming rogue-lite tactical action game, including your objectives, features you can expect, and more. In Endless Dungeon, recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters…or die trying, get reloaded, and try again.
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is CDPR's Most Expensive DLC - IGN Daily Fix

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting the long-awaited DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, later this year, and developer CD Projekt Red is spending big bucks on it. According to the developer, it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion, which was practically a whole game in and of itself. In other news, the Dead Space remake is apparently so scary, even the developers have a hard time playing it at night. The team consulted with fans early on in development, and this resulted in some incredibly creepy environments, so creepythat technical director David Robillard didn't like playing with headphones on after hours. And finally, Crystal Dynamics is stopping development on Marvel's Avengers. The game will not be available for digital purchase after September, and cosmetic items will be made free. If you already own it, you can still keep playing, though!
IGN

Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details

Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
IGN

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Won't Launch With PSVR 2 After All

Supermassive Games announced today that its upcoming on-rails shooter, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, has been delayed to March 16, 2023. In a new tweet, Supermassive Games confirmed the game would no longer release as a launch title for the PSVR2, opting to delay the game a few weeks and ensure players "receive the most polished, terrifying experience possible."
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Modern Warfare 2 Playlist Update: Jan. 18

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a new Playlist for the week of Jan. 18. Here's what fans can expect from the update. With Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 delayed until Feb. 15, players are eager for any fresh update to the game. Although sometimes updates can leave players disappointed, this week, MW2 is bringing back a fan-favorite mode.
ComicBook

GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account

A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
game-news24.com

Granblue Fantasy Against the Sun was announced for 2023

Cygames announced a big news item calledGranblue Fantasy Versus Rising. It’ll be a game that I agree with and the word “Granblue Fantasy”, which will receive its final update on January 24, 2023.Rising will be launched sometime in 2023 on PS4, PS5, and PC. Take the trailer...
ComicBook

Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time

A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
CNET

Best Games on Xbox Game Pass: It's All About RPGs for January

Having an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost essential for Xbox owners. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, not only includes a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. Each month, Microsoft adds new games to the service, and in November, an indie hit is leading the pack.

