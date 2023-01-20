Cyberpunk 2077 is getting the long-awaited DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, later this year, and developer CD Projekt Red is spending big bucks on it. According to the developer, it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion, which was practically a whole game in and of itself. In other news, the Dead Space remake is apparently so scary, even the developers have a hard time playing it at night. The team consulted with fans early on in development, and this resulted in some incredibly creepy environments, so creepythat technical director David Robillard didn't like playing with headphones on after hours. And finally, Crystal Dynamics is stopping development on Marvel's Avengers. The game will not be available for digital purchase after September, and cosmetic items will be made free. If you already own it, you can still keep playing, though!

5 HOURS AGO