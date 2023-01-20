ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

The US Debt Ceiling: One Debate Is Over as Another Begins

In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. We believe the debate about continued rate hikes is over. It’s more likely the federal funds rate will breach 5% than remain under. Macroeconomic data is ultimately leading Fed policy, and we haven’t seen enough from recent data prints that cause us to believe the Fed will change course now, particularly given the trajectory of the labor market.
U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’

WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal

The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan

As part of the Republicans’ debt ceiling plot, the party recently come up with one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas: a debt prioritization scheme. As Axios reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already rejected the GOP’s unfortunate pitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is...
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
The U.S. has hit the debt limit. Now what?

A political battle is brewing on Capitol Hill with potentially dire economic consequences looming after the U.S. hit the debt limit on Thursday. Lawmakers must reach an agreement to either raise or suspend the debt limit to avoid a credit default, which would mean the government couldn't pay its bills and would default on its debt obligations for the first time ever.Raising the debt limit would increase the amount the U.S. can borrow to meet its spending obligations. Suspending the debt limit means Congress freezes it until a specific date and then, as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget...
Bank of America: ‘Digital Currencies Appear Inevitable’

Bank of America says “digital currencies appear inevitable,” adding that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are “a natural evolution of today’s monetary and payment systems.” The bank expects “private sector beneficiaries to emerge in all phases of CBDC implementation.”. Bank of America...
