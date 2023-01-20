Read full article on original website
The US Debt Ceiling: One Debate Is Over as Another Begins
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. We believe the debate about continued rate hikes is over. It’s more likely the federal funds rate will breach 5% than remain under. Macroeconomic data is ultimately leading Fed policy, and we haven’t seen enough from recent data prints that cause us to believe the Fed will change course now, particularly given the trajectory of the labor market.
Manchin says he’ll meet with McCarthy on ‘pathway forward’ on debt ceiling
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday that he plans to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to discuss a “pathway forward” on a deal to raise the debt ceiling. During an appearance on FOX News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Manchin told host Maria Bartiromo that he believes the Biden administration will become involved…
U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’
WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt. The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Here's what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills.
US economy will 'pay a price' in 2023 from 'misguided' pandemic policies, expert warns
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
As part of the Republicans’ debt ceiling plot, the party recently come up with one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas: a debt prioritization scheme. As Axios reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already rejected the GOP’s unfortunate pitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is...
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows
A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
Janet Yellen shoots down the idea of a Fed-backed $1 trillion Treasury platinum coin to keep the US from a debt default
Janet Yellen has knocked hopes the US could issue a $1 trillion platinum coin to keep out of debt default. The Treasury Secretary told the WSJ that the Federal Reserve wouldn't back the #MintTheCoin plan. The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take extraordinary...
The U.S. has hit the debt limit. Now what?
A political battle is brewing on Capitol Hill with potentially dire economic consequences looming after the U.S. hit the debt limit on Thursday. Lawmakers must reach an agreement to either raise or suspend the debt limit to avoid a credit default, which would mean the government couldn't pay its bills and would default on its debt obligations for the first time ever.Raising the debt limit would increase the amount the U.S. can borrow to meet its spending obligations. Suspending the debt limit means Congress freezes it until a specific date and then, as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget...
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lays out potential issues that could arise if the federal government exhausts extraordinary measures and fails to raise the debt ceiling.
