Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
MySanAntonio
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14 at CBS
“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming to a close. CBS announced on Friday that the currently airing 14th season of the drama would be its last, with the series finale set to air on May 14. The series premiered in 2009 as the second installation of the “NCIS” franchise, preceded...
MySanAntonio
Deborah Barak, Longtime CBS Business Affairs Executive, Dies at 65
Deborah Barak, a longtime CBS business affairs executive who helped guide the Eye network through a transitional era of television, died Saturday after battling cancer. She was 65. Barak was widely respected throughout the industry as a sharp negotiator and a savvy dealmaker. Among the many groundbreaking pacts she steered...
Comments / 0