CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
homestyling.guru

Transitional Gray Kitchen Makes for a Unique and Inviting Space

WISCONSIN STATE
money.com

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
PC Magazine

Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now

Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
People

Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22

The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans?  Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...

