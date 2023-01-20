Read full article on original website
C P
3d ago
With the repugnants in power nothing will stop her own pitiful agenda. They could care less about what the People want.
Reply
6
Related
kiwaradio.com
Governor Reynolds Says She’s Open To The Idea Of Repealing Gender Balance Requirement
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in...
bleedingheartland.com
So many questions, but so few answers
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. You don’t need a crystal ball to see that private school vouchers appear to be barreling toward passage during the third week of the Iowa legislature's 2023 session. These vouchers, or education savings accounts, or whatever you want to call them, would give parents $7,600 per year for each of their kids to attend a private K-12 school.
KCRG.com
State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
cbs2iowa.com
GOP's Private school tuition bill passes the Iowa House 55 to 45
DES MOINES, Iowa — After gaveling in around 3 p.m. Monday, the Iowa House passed Governor Reynolds' controversial "school choice" bill shortly after 9 p.m. The final House vote was 55 to 45, with nine Republicans voting against it. House Republicans and Democrats debated the bill for roughly five...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Representative Holt on School Choice
In last week’s edition of Freedom Watch I outlined the Governor’s STUDENTS FIRST ACT. In this week’s edition, I will provide additional information, including misconceptions and truths about School Choice, including data from other states that have similar policies in place to the proposals we are considering.
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
KCCI.com
Parents speak out on 'school choice' bill with lawmakers set to vote Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fortwo weeks, parents have packed the state house to speak about the governor's plan to use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. Iowa House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to vote on Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" bill Monday. Waukee parents spent their Sunday...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences
Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
KCRG.com
Private schools like Xavier would likely see influx of students if ‘School Voucher Bill’ passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers in both the House and the Senate are debating a bill that would change how the state hands out public education funding - with some of those dollars instead supporting a private education for students. Private school administrators in Iowa, like the President...
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 23rd, 2023
(Des Moines) -- This could be a pivotal week for Governor Kim Reynolds' top legislative priority. Speaker Pat Grassley says the goal is for the House to take some level of action on the governor's new bill to give state money over the next two years to low income parents sending kids to private school. In year three, all private school parents could apply for the state payment. The bill is eligible for debate in the Senate, too. Governor Reynolds told Radio Iowa state money spent on education should benefit all students, including those in private schools. The top Democrat in the Senate says the governor's plan diverts state funding for public education to wealthy Iowans who don't need the subsidy to pay for private school.
kiowacountypress.net
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
(Iowa News Service) A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state's WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children. The...
Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa House GOP says they have the votes. 'School choice' bill to be debated Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' 'school choice' bill is set to be debated Monday, January 23 on the House floor along with a new House rule which would allow education reform committee bills to be exempt from going through appropriations or ways and means to look at its budget impact.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds defends private-school vouchers
A strong education system is foundational to Iowa’s future, which is why school choice continues to be a priority of mine and of families across our great state. I believe in Iowa’s public schools. Kevin and I are both products of public education. It’s the choice we made for our daughters, and it’s the same path they’ve now chosen for their own children. One of our daughters is even a public school teacher.
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships
As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […] The post Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate
(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
Comments / 6