First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
wtaj.com
Snow showers Sunday night, more sun than clouds on Monday
A weak system that we were watching to our south will slide north enough that it will clip our region. We will see a bit of rain and snow into the late evening with light snow by the overnight hours. Accumulation will remain light with the laurels seeing a trace to 2 inches and the remainder of the region seeing just a trace to 1 inch. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees so slick roads are possible.
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend
Technical Discussion: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists. Technical Discussion: Another rain storm Thursday, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. Updated: 14 hours ago. Another...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Tuesday before our next storm system Wednesday
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees another mild and nice Tuesday afternoon lined up for us. However, our next storm system with better rain chances will come in on Wednesday and lead us to cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday
Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
Drastic change in weather coming Friday
Enjoy the mild weather while you can. Thunderstorms are moving in late this afternoon and into this evening, with some damaging wind gusts - 50 to 60 mile per hour gusts.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
First Alert Forecast: A chilly breeze
It's a much brighter day to close out this weekend. Temps are once again seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.We still have a brisk northerly wind though, so it'll feel closer to the freezing mark at best later on. The only exception is out east, specifically heading toward the Twin Forks. A strengthening system offshore will continue to bring in more clouds and the risk of a few rain/snow showers at times through tomorrow morning.Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 20s once again and wind chills in the teens waking up.As for the holiday tomorrow, it's looking very nice. Winds diminish, sunshine prevails and it'll be a touch milder with highs in the mid 40s.Our next chance of a few showers comes on Tuesday, but it's not looking impressive. The better bet at steadier rain is on Thursday this week.Otherwise, it's another above normal week with temps back into the 50s by midweek.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor. A shift in the weather pattern...
Warmer stretch before another cold front
After a weekend cold snap, a warming trend is underway. “We’ll have clouds with breaks of sun on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and temperatures in the low 70s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said.
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
