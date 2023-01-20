Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Centre Daily
Panthers Complete In-Person Interview with Sean Payton
For 15 years, Sean Payton coached against the Carolina Panthers twice a year. Now, he's officially in consideration for the team's head coaching job as he officially completed an in-person interview with owner David Tepper and other front office reps today in New York. Payton has now completed interviews with...
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Centre Daily
Rumor Mill is Churning with Eagles’ Coaches
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles still have work to do as one of the NFL’s final four teams but that doesn’t mean others sitting at home are going to press pause when it comes to interest in the team’s assistants. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published an update on...
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
Centre Daily
Cowboys VIDEO: Amid Rumors, Jerry Addresses Change on McCarthy Staff
JAN 23 RUMBLINGS OF CHANGE? Sunday's playoff loss at San Francisco did not change the mind of owner Jerry Jones in regard to head coach Mike McCarthy's job security. "No, no, no,'' Jones said when asked about the idea of dismissing McCarthy after his 12-5 regular season. "Not at all.''
Centre Daily
Cowboys Are ‘Dumb,’ Says Jimmy Johnson on Odd Finish at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs similarly to the way they were a year ago. However, this time it wasn't a Dak Prescott scramble that ticked off the game's final seconds. No, it was much more bizarre in Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. On...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott Vows Cowboys Will Bounce Back Next Season
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already was looking to the future after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers Sunday night, and he made a solemn vow regarding the 2023 season. It all started when he was asked why Dallas can’t get over the proverbial hump that is the NFC divisional round.
Centre Daily
Giants Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Futures Contracts
The New York Giants had a remarkable season, going 9-7-1 in the regular season and winning their first playoff game since 2012. Unfortunately, their season ended at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. It was a tough loss, but now it’s time for the Giants to retool and make this roster better to compete again next season.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: College Football News Mocks Mayer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni Looks Ahead to NFC Championship Game
The Eagles are the party crashers in this year’s version of the NFL’s Final Four. The other three teams - been here, done that. The AFC title game is a rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals. The 49ers were here last year and lost to the Rams, who...
Centre Daily
Which Gators Officially Entered the 2023 NFL Draft?
Following Jan. 16's deadline to apply for special eligibility, the NFL released a list of 69 underclass college players that were granted entry into the pool of prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Of Florida's ten known draft entrants, third-year sophomores quarterback Anthony Richardson, defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr....
Centre Daily
For the Bills, the Curtain Closes on an Unimaginable Season
The cofounder of Store716 stood inside a Buffalo sports paradise. It was Sunday morning, and he was strolling past T-shirts printed with slogans that spoke to the magnitude of the afternoon ahead. Favorites include:. AVENGE THE 90s. BUFFALO VS. EVERYBODY. JOSH F*CKING ALLEN. WIN THE WHOLE DAMN THING. David Gram,...
Centre Daily
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
Centre Daily
Where Tennessee Signees Finished In ESPN 300
With 2023 early enrollees moving into school, recruiting services are beginning to release their final rankings. These prospects won't play another high school snap, all-star game, or showcase; all information on their abilities is final. ESPN released its final top 300 prospects. Tennessee has nine signees in that group, including...
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Broderick Jones Shows off Freak Athleticism on Hardwood
Broderick Jones has been a mainstay on the Bulldog's offensive line for Georgia's past 2 National Title runs. Starting all 12 regular season games for the Bulldogs this past season, the Lithonia, Georgia native was selected to the All-SEC 1st team after allowing just one QB hit and no sacks in the 2022 football season.
Centre Daily
5 HBCU Players on NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Rosters
CB Isaiah Bolden (Jackson State) and RB Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State) will play for George on the National squad. TD Kemari Averett (Bethune-Cookman), CB Keenan Issac (Alabama State), and Darius Hagans (Virginia State) are set to play for the American Team. NFL scouts and executives will watch and evaluate...
Centre Daily
Bills QB Coach Joe Brady Requested for Interview by Division Rival
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday for a clash in the AFC Divisional. But as other teams begin the offseason, there's being little time wasted in trying to acquire the coaching talent on Buffalo's staff. The New York Jets have requested...
Comments / 0