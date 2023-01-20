Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Bad new for renters in San Antonio as prices increase more than any Texas cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies will be available in San Antonio starting Wednesday, Jan. 25
Customers can place orders for this year's limited edition cookie, the Raspberry Rally, in addition to buying annual favorites.
How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
foxsanantonio.com
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted
A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
KSAT 12
Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents
SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
Vestido Rojo Women's Health Conference combats heart disease in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in America. Every year, heart disease claims the lives of 1 in 5 women. For Hispanic women, heart disease is second only to cancer as a cause of death. Saturday, January 28, a unique conference will...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Bone marrow drive held for military wife with cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A bone marrow registry was held Sunday for the wife of an Air Force Major stationed here in San Antonio. Karina Hernandez, a nurse at BAMC, mother and wife of a military officer, was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer called Myelofibrosis back in 2017 while pregnant.
Finding the best food in San Antonio is an ever-evolving quest
"There's no picking out the Tex from the Mex or separating the Big Red from the barbacoa tacos."
'When God moved me, I moved' | San Antonio woman opens multi-beauty service salon
SAN ANTONIO — All it took was perseverance, a dream and dedication for House of Slay to be born. Shai Bellamy went from working out of her house, to opening her own business which is a one stop shop for beauty enthusiasts. “I had started doing brows back in...
New Braunfels hospital receives certification as a Primary Stroke Center
The certification reinforces that Resolute Baptist Hospital can treat a full spectrum of stroke care. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Baptist Hospital located at 555 Creekside Crossing in New Braunfels has earned certification from The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center. The certification is based on standards affirming that the hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care, including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education, and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes. The Joint Commission is an independent, nonprofit organization with a mission to drive quality improvement and patient safety, according to a press release.
Local VFW holds ceremony with borrowed guns after weapons were stolen
SAN ANTONIO — When a VFW had their ceremonial weapons stolen two weeks ago, it was unclear if they would be able to continue honoring fallen veterans. Saturday, they held a ceremony with borrowed weapons, but the commander still hopes they can find the culprits before they are used for anything else.
How one nonprofit is helping south-side businesses in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside First Economic Development Council wants to grow San Antonio business on city's south side and they have plenty of partners working to make that happen. The nonprofit is located at 2130 SW Military Dr Suite 202 in San Antonio and normally open from 9...
San Antonio Dollar Tree installs noise machine to deter homeless, drawing criticism from neighbors
SAN ANTONIO — A loud noise is aggravating west-side neighbors, emanating from the Dollar Tree off Culebra and Zarzamora. Our camera captured the piercing ring around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. But neighbors tell us it's even on during the night. A manager at the Dollar Tree in question...
KENS 5
Air Force Major Andre McDonald admitted to killing his wife, victim's family testifies
SAN ANTONIO — Bombshell testimony in the courtroom Monday revealed an alleged confession by Air Force Major Andre McDonald, who faces life in prison if found guilty of killing his wife in 2019. Testimony from Andreen McDonald's sister and mother illustrated a 41-minute phone call taken last Friday where...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio family left without a home following fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A family is without a home after a fire broke out on the West Side Sunday night. It happened on Wingate Ave. near Frio City Rd., around 11 p.m. Fire officials say they found heavy fire in the back of the home but were able to quickly put it out.
foxsanantonio.com
Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February
SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
foxsanantonio.com
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
