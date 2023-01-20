ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

How serious is homelessness in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — More volunteers than ever are expected to show up Tuesday evening for the annual "Point In Time" count of the homeless population in the local area. Planners at the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) said the fact that people are showing up to help offers proof that San Antonio is a caring community focused of compassionate help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!

SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX
KSAT 12

Seguin police warn of gift card scams affecting elderly residents

SAN ANTONIO – The Seguin Police Department is warning people about a rise in gift card scams. Police said they have received reports about people, often elderly people, being scammed into buying gift cards. The scammers tell the victims that the gift cards will pay for their bills or...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels hospital receives certification as a Primary Stroke Center

The certification reinforces that Resolute Baptist Hospital can treat a full spectrum of stroke care. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Baptist Hospital located at 555 Creekside Crossing in New Braunfels has earned certification from The Joint Commission as a Primary Stroke Center. The certification is based on standards affirming that the hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care, including diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education, and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes. The Joint Commission is an independent, nonprofit organization with a mission to drive quality improvement and patient safety, according to a press release.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week

SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February

SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
foxsanantonio.com

15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

