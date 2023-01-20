ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Night Fall Hartford Finds Creative Way to Fundraise

If you're in the grocery store, walking around town or eating at your favorite local spot in Hartford, don't be surprised if you see an unique character squawking. The woman behind the vulture mask is Anne Cubberly, the founder of Night Fall, which is Hartford's annual celebration of autumn. Night...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: Buildings rise and fall

Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8 is kicking off its 75th-anniversary celebration as the longest-running television station in Connecticut! In the News 8 archive room, the first drafts of Connecticut’s history have lived for nearly 75 years. These days, News 8 reporters save videos and files on computers or hard drives. But, for years […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticutcallboard.com

Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford

Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

West Hartford Pride brings NOH8 photo campaign to town

WEST HARTFORD — The organizers of West Hartford Pride are bringing the nonprofit NOH8, a photo campaign that promotes marriage, gender and human equality, to Playhouse on Park. Barry Walters, a co-chair of West Hartford Pride, said the campaign was started in California by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska after...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Birthday Girl Alert: One local woman turned 102 today!

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rose Trojanowski celebrated her 102nd birthday Saturday afternoon at Captain Jimmy’s in Agawam. Western Mass News also covered Trojanowski’s centennial bash two years ago. As she turns 102 years young, Trojanowski said she already has her eyes on 103, “I just love living, I...
AGAWAM, MA
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Cupid!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Terrier Mix named Cupid!. Cupid — rightfully named — has a distinctive heart-shaped face, highlighted by black and bicolor accents. Just like the Roman god of love he was named after, Cupid is affectionate, loyal, and a playful pup. He’s also known to be a little spunky!
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives

Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament brings in 6,500 players

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament is in its third weekend, and has been drawing in a sizable crowd to Hartford’s Connecticut Convention Center. About 6,500 youth volleyball players have played there, bringing in revenue for the city and businesses in the area. The tournament has brought about 22,000 people […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire

MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
MERIDEN, CT

