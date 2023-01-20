Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Diner called 'Woke' caused absolute chaos among conservativesAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
NBC Connecticut
Night Fall Hartford Finds Creative Way to Fundraise
If you're in the grocery store, walking around town or eating at your favorite local spot in Hartford, don't be surprised if you see an unique character squawking. The woman behind the vulture mask is Anne Cubberly, the founder of Night Fall, which is Hartford's annual celebration of autumn. Night...
This Week in Connecticut History: Buildings rise and fall
Conn. (WTNH) — This week, News 8 is kicking off its 75th-anniversary celebration as the longest-running television station in Connecticut! In the News 8 archive room, the first drafts of Connecticut’s history have lived for nearly 75 years. These days, News 8 reporters save videos and files on computers or hard drives. But, for years […]
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Six at The Bushnell, Hartford Boat Show & Roller Skating
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? News 8 has eight ideas for you! See Six, playing all weekend at The Bushnell! The six wives of Henry the 8th take the mic to turn years of historical heartbreak into girl power! All weekend, head to Mohegan Sun for the Hartford Boat Show with tons of cruisers, […]
connecticutcallboard.com
Auditions: Actors Needed in W. Hartford
Actors must be available for dress rehearsal 4-13-23 and the two performances on 4-14 and 4-15. Rehearsals will be scheduled with the individual directors after casting is complete. When: Auditions are Tuesday, Jan 24th. Sign in upon arrival. Please arrive in time to be ready to audition by 6:30. Location:...
Restaurant Closing Soon In Willimantic After 8 Years: 'Great Relief', Owner Says
A restaurant in Willimantic known for its unique vegan options will soon be taking a sabbatical. Not Only Juice Marketplace and Kitchen, located in Willimantic at 790 Main St. (Route 66), will be closing at the end of March after eight years, according to a Facebook post from the business.
darientimes.com
West Hartford Pride brings NOH8 photo campaign to town
WEST HARTFORD — The organizers of West Hartford Pride are bringing the nonprofit NOH8, a photo campaign that promotes marriage, gender and human equality, to Playhouse on Park. Barry Walters, a co-chair of West Hartford Pride, said the campaign was started in California by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska after...
Connecticut Restaurant To Close After 26 Years As Owner Focuses On Family
After serving customers for more than two decades, a Connecticut restaurant will soon close its doors.Pancho Loco, located in the Tolland County town of Vernon, will close on Friday, Feb. 24, the owner announced on Friday, Jan. 20. He said he made the decision to close the eatery as his wife unde…
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow later this morning with accumulations mostly in Litchfield County and northern parts of the state.
westernmassnews.com
Birthday Girl Alert: One local woman turned 102 today!
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rose Trojanowski celebrated her 102nd birthday Saturday afternoon at Captain Jimmy’s in Agawam. Western Mass News also covered Trojanowski’s centennial bash two years ago. As she turns 102 years young, Trojanowski said she already has her eyes on 103, “I just love living, I...
Ice sculptures on display in downtown Springfield
The 6th Annual Ice Sculpture Invasion is taking place this upcoming week alongside the Red Sox Winter Weekend.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Cupid!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Terrier Mix named Cupid!. Cupid — rightfully named — has a distinctive heart-shaped face, highlighted by black and bicolor accents. Just like the Roman god of love he was named after, Cupid is affectionate, loyal, and a playful pup. He’s also known to be a little spunky!
Yale Daily News
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
Eyewitness News
Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
Two rollover accidents within one mile of each other in West Springfield
The weather conditions caused two separate rollover accidents overnight in West Springfield.
Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament brings in 6,500 players
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Nike New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament is in its third weekend, and has been drawing in a sizable crowd to Hartford’s Connecticut Convention Center. About 6,500 youth volleyball players have played there, bringing in revenue for the city and businesses in the area. The tournament has brought about 22,000 people […]
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews
Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
Good Samaritans break into Meriden home, rescue family amid explosive fire
MERIDEN, Conn. — Broad Street and Bunker Avenue in Meriden were closed Saturday afternoon after an explosive fire required the response of crews from across the city and neighboring towns. Firefighters used a ground ladder to pull a person from the third floor of the multi-family home. But the whole situation could have been a lot worse if not for the help of two good Samaritans.
Comments / 0