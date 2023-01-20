Read full article on original website
$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers
The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
$500K to help Hawaiʻi students enter TIM
At the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, their Shidler College of Business has a program known as the School of Travel Industry Management, TIM for short.
bigislandgazette.com
Bitter Named UH Hilo Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kris Roney announces the selection of Dr. Michael Bitter as the permanent Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences following the UH Board of Regents meeting held January 19, 2023. Bitter begins his official duties today. He previously served as Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Grassroots homeless care group adopted by Kalihi-Palama Health Center
A nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of homeless community members will join forces with Kalihi-Palama Health Center in the new year. Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, also known as H4, will continue to deliver care to the underserved Honolulu population now that they are under the new control of KPHC, effective last week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Hawaii Magazine
Keahou Joins the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra for an Unforgettable Night of Music
Mele will fill the historic Hawai‘i Theatre when Keahou joins the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for HapaSymphony on Feb. 4. With its signature bright harmonies, Keahou has earned a staggering 17 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for its first three albums. Keauhou, which means “the new wind/renewed...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival
On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
KHON2
The momentous experience of The Eddie
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau. “Conditions are epic. Wind conditions are exceptionally beautiful. Direction is wonderful, and size is all there. Eddie would be smiling and be very happy and proud,” said Clyde Aikau.
It’s time to enjoy the Great Waikīkī Festival
The Great Waikīkī Festival is happening right now. You still have time to go down to Waikīkī and enjoy the fun until 10 p.m. tonight.
the university of hawai'i system
Decommissioning update for Maunakea telescope
The decommissioning of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) on the summit of Maunakea is on track to be completed in 2023, according to a January 19, 2023 news release by CSO. The deconstruction will begin in the spring when weather conditions permit.The deconstruction includes the removal...
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
Guerrero excited to call The Eddie broadcast
On the call for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational will be two surf stalwarts in the islands, Kaipo Guerrero and Rocky Canon.
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Luke Shepardson wins The Eddie
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational became official on Sunday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,600 people waited hours Sunday to pay their final respects to the late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who lay in state at Iolani Palace in a rare honor. The last time a royal family member lay in state at the palace was more than 100...
Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps St. Francis (PA)
Hawaii improved to 4-0 for the 2023 season on Friday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. It may look like an ordinary Yoga class, but it’s anything but. Hot Yoga Waikiki has implemented a new-in person hybrid system to hold physical classes, led by instructors from around the world.
