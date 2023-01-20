ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

$1.6M to train Native Hawaiian SPED teachers

The U.S. Department of Education's Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program has awarded the University of Hawai'i at Manoa's College of Education with a $1.6 million grant to help Hawai'i train bilingual/multilingual teachers of color.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Bitter Named UH Hilo Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kris Roney announces the selection of Dr. Michael Bitter as the permanent Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences following the UH Board of Regents meeting held January 19, 2023. Bitter begins his official duties today. He previously served as Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
HILO, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Grassroots homeless care group adopted by Kalihi-Palama Health Center

A nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of homeless community members will join forces with Kalihi-Palama Health Center in the new year. Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, also known as H4, will continue to deliver care to the underserved Honolulu population now that they are under the new control of KPHC, effective last week.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?

Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival

On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The momentous experience of The Eddie

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau. “Conditions are epic. Wind conditions are exceptionally beautiful. Direction is wonderful, and size is all there. Eddie would be smiling and be very happy and proud,” said Clyde Aikau.
WAIMEA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Decommissioning update for Maunakea telescope

The decommissioning of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Submillimeter Observatory (CSO) on the summit of Maunakea is on track to be completed in 2023, according to a January 19, 2023 news release by CSO. The deconstruction will begin in the spring when weather conditions permit.The deconstruction includes the removal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. It may look like an ordinary Yoga class, but it’s anything but. Hot Yoga Waikiki has implemented a new-in person hybrid system to hold physical classes, led by instructors from around the world.
HONOLULU, HI

