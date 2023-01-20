An investigation is underway, after a shooting incident involving a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy took place, Saturday in Farmington. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 5 a.m., near Murray Blvd. and S. Butler Ave. The driver drove that vehicle into the deputy's vehicle, and attempted to leave the scene. The deputy fired one shot at the vehicle. The suspect was captured moments later.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO