Durango, CO

'I was different and they didn’t want that': Judge's approach collides with voters' expectations of justice | COVER STORY

In January 2021, La Plata County Court Judge Anne K. Woods presided over an emotionally-fraught sentencing hearing: Preston Edward Pitcher, a church leader, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor offenses after sexually abusing young adults whom he groomed as children. Despite the option to impose jail time, Woods opted against incarcerating...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
Investigation underway, after shooting incident involving San Juan County Sheriff's Deputy

An investigation is underway, after a shooting incident involving a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy took place, Saturday in Farmington. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 5 a.m., near Murray Blvd. and S. Butler Ave. The driver drove that vehicle into the deputy's vehicle, and attempted to leave the scene. The deputy fired one shot at the vehicle. The suspect was captured moments later.
FARMINGTON, NM

