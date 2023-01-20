Read full article on original website
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
coloradopolitics.com
'I was different and they didn’t want that': Judge's approach collides with voters' expectations of justice | COVER STORY
In January 2021, La Plata County Court Judge Anne K. Woods presided over an emotionally-fraught sentencing hearing: Preston Edward Pitcher, a church leader, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor offenses after sexually abusing young adults whom he groomed as children. Despite the option to impose jail time, Woods opted against incarcerating...
KOAT 7
Investigation underway, after shooting incident involving San Juan County Sheriff's Deputy
An investigation is underway, after a shooting incident involving a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy took place, Saturday in Farmington. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 5 a.m., near Murray Blvd. and S. Butler Ave. The driver drove that vehicle into the deputy's vehicle, and attempted to leave the scene. The deputy fired one shot at the vehicle. The suspect was captured moments later.
