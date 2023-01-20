Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Gene Noble’s New Album Will Make You “Feel A Way”: Listen
If you’re in the mood for some undeniably excellent R&B tunes this weekend, we suggest you stream the latest from Gene Noble. On Friday (January 20), he delivered his second full-length project in eight years, complete with a handful of previously released singles as well as some new titles that you’ll surely love.
hotnewhiphop.com
Spitty Drops Charismatic New Single, “Not For Me”
Indian-Canadian rapper Spitty just dropped his first single of the year, titled “Not For Me.” Even though he pursued a career in tech, music was ultimately his true calling, and he dedicated himself to it last year. Moreover, this song displays a lot of charisma, infectious energy, and raw talent.
hotnewhiphop.com
CJ Goes “GANGSTA” On New Song
Staten Island rapper CJ just dropped his newest single, “GANGSTA.” Moreover, the new track sees CJ in a more introspective, emotive, yet focused state of mind. While his last solo releases were singles, he kept quite busy with features and appearances during 2022. Furthermore, the 26-year-old just inked...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joeboy Put His “Body & Soul” Into First Single Of 2023: Stream
It’s been an exciting weekend in terms of new music, and we’re still not done unveiling noteworthy new releases for your consideration. So far, we’ve heard from Kota the Friend, NLE Choppa, and Macklemore but now, we’re switching things up with some Afrobeats from Joeboy. On...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coco Jones Is Back With The Deluxe Edition Of Her Debut “What I Didn’t Tell You” EP
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) This weekend’s new music releases have primarily come from male artists, though a handful of female talent didn’t hesitate to show their stuff too. Not only is Ice Spice breaking personal records with her Like..? EP, but Coco Jones is also pleasing fans with the deluxe cut of her debut project, What I Didn’t Tell You.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'
"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Elle
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
A$AP Rocky Says He Has a 'Whole Other Perspective' as a Dad: 'You Come Home to Heaven Every Day'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time A$AP Rocky is loving his new role as a dad. The rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May. "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Has Questions After Yung Miami Admits She Likes Getting Peed On
Yung Miami had “Pee Diddy” trending after admitting to Trina that she enjoys golden showers. Summer Walker has questions for Yung Miami after the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoyed golden showers. During the latest episode of Caresha Please, the City Girls rapper admitted that she enjoys...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Explains Why His “Nuisance” House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ Akademiks
The California rapper said his home was labeled a “nuisance” because of too many 911 calls. Blueface took to Twitter recently to explain why his house is listed as being in pre-foreclosure status. While last week saw some wild turns for him and his boo Chrisean Rock, their public fights aren’t all he has to worry about. Moreover, police labeled his house a “nuisance” due to too many 911 calls in the area.
thesource.com
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Being 50-Years Old, Single And Without Children
During a recent episode of We Can Do Hard Things podcast, actress Tracee Ellis Ross opened up about being 50, single, and going through perimenopause. While reflecting on experiencing perimenopause, Ross shared,. “I have, for my entire life, been tethered to a very routine cycle. And I’m very connected to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He “Liked” Her
Trina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.
