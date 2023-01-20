North Dakota EMS Association offers trainings in Minot

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — EMTs from across the northwestern part of the state came together to complete the necessary training, and to form bonds that help save lives.

Friday, The Grand Hotel in Minot played host to EMS providers from Minot to Williston and everywhere in between.

Running through Sunday, EMS providers will participate in required sessions to maintain their paramedic or EMT license.

With Minot being the Regional Trauma Center for Northwest North Dakota, organizers say allowing these providers to meet and bond in person is crucial to teamwork.

“It’s not just the EMTs and paramedics, it’s the nurses that we interact with. The hospitals and the doctors that we work with after we take patients too. So by getting everybody here in one place, it’s a good opportunity for the people to socialize and build a little bit of camaraderie among each and ask questions that may not have come up from an online training session,” said North Dakota EMS Association Regional Director, Corey Johnson.

The annual Northwest Region EMS Conference is expecting about 100 EMT providers to participate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.