Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Throws Down With 2 Women Over Blueface After Announcing Pregnancy
Hours after confirming her plans to pursue motherhood, the reality starlet was caught on camera scrapping with other women at the rapper’s 26th birthday party. When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kali Uchis & Coco Jones Sound Ethereal On Our “R&B Season” Playlist
New singles from OVO’s first female signee also made the cut this weekend. January is quickly coming to a close, but we’ve still got a few more months of winter ahead of us. This weekend, several R&B starlets are doing their part to heat up your playlist amid the chilly weather.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk Seems To Target Gunna With Video Of Young Thug
Lil Durk shared a video of Young Thug on his Instagram Story, possibly in reference to Gunna. Lil Durk appeared to be calling out Gunna on his Instagram Story, Sunday, after sharing a video from Young Thug. Gunna recently accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and is no longer in prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Suggests Therapy For Him And Chrisean Rock
New clips form this Sunday’s “Crazy In Love” episode show an interesting discussion between the rocky couple. One of the entertainment world’s most volatile power couples reconsidered what they share in their relationship. Moreover, in a new clip from their reality show Crazy In Love, Blueface suggests him and Chrisean Rock should go to therapy. Furthermore, the snippets follow a crazy week for the two, as they’ve seemingly split after a wild interview went sour.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Explains Why His “Nuisance” House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ Akademiks
The California rapper said his home was labeled a “nuisance” because of too many 911 calls. Blueface took to Twitter recently to explain why his house is listed as being in pre-foreclosure status. While last week saw some wild turns for him and his boo Chrisean Rock, their public fights aren’t all he has to worry about. Moreover, police labeled his house a “nuisance” due to too many 911 calls in the area.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand
The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West & Bianca Censori Travel To Australia To Meet Her Family: Report
The Yeezy architect spent her younger years growing up in the beautiful city of Melbourne. Slowly but surely, more details regarding Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship are reaching the public. According to a report from The Herald Sun today (January 22), the rapper may be travelling to Australia to meet his new wife’s foreign family.
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Mondo Details Lil Wayne Allegedly Disrespecting Young Thug & Calls Out Gunna
The co-founder of YSL had quite a bit to say when asked about Thugger, Weezy, and Gunna. Not every first meeting with your favorite rapper will go well, as was the case when Young Thug came face to face with Lil Wayne. YSL co-founder Mondo had quite a bit to say when he sat down with the Ugly Money podcast and was asked about his thoughts regarding Thugger meeting Wayne for the first time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nonso Amadi Celebrates His Nigerian Roots On “Ease Up” Single
Before the weekend comes to a close, we’ve got yet another new single for your consideration. If you’re a lover of Afrobeats, you’ll be happy to know that Nigerian-Canadian superstar Nonso Amadi is back with his “Ease Up” single, which acts as a heartfelt homage to his home country.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s New Artist Naomi Sharon Makes A Stunning Debut With “Another Life”
The roster of artists over at OVO Sound has always been impressive, with names like PARTYNEXTDOOR, dvsn, and Smiley leading the pack. Previously, the label boasted only male talent, but earlier this weekend, Drake announced the exciting news of his first female signee – Naomi Sharon. To celebrate her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Flesh-N-Bone Warns Nelly Of Drug Use After Gangsta Boo’s Death
The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony expressed some concern after footage of Nelly’s odd Juicy Fest performance surfaced. After the tragic passing of Gangsta Boo, fans and loved ones are reeling at its shock and as-of-yet unclear circumstances. While millions honored and will continue to honor her legacy and memory, other close ones are reflecting on the wider issues that might be at play. Moreover, Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony warned Nelly of the dangers of drug use after his viral Juicy Fest performance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dave Okumu Delivers 4 Tracks On “The Intolerable Suffering Of (The) Other” EP
Another weekend of new music has come and gone, but there are still more fresh releases to be heard. On Monday (January 23), Austrian artist Dave Okumu shared his four-track EP, The Intolerable Suffering Of (The) Other, complete with help from Wesley Joseph, ESKA, Kwabs, and more. In late November,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Mama & 5ive Mics Confirm Relationship On Instagram
Lil Mama and 5ive Mics are officially dating. Lil Mama and 5ive Mics have confirmed that they are dating one another with two separate posts on Instagram. The couple both professed their love by sharing photos of themselves together with romantic captions. Lil Mama wrote in her post: “You Showed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kai Cenat’s Reaction To Lil Baby’s Verse On New Trippie Redd Album Goes Viral
The Twitch streamer made some hilarious faces and comments when he heard “FULLY LOADED” off Trippie’s “MANSION MUSIK.”. Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went viral recently for his hilarious reaction to Lil Baby’s verse on Trippie Redd’s new album, MANSION MUSIK. While Cenat’s popularity and charisma is undoubtable, many took a particular liking to his reaction this time around. Furthermore, the streamer reacted to the track “FULLY LOADED” with Trippie Redd, Lil Baby, and Future.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boldy James Drops New Album “Indiana Jones” Amid Car Crash Recovery
Even though he recently suffered a nasty car crash, one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists is still delivering. Moreover, Boldy James just shared his new collaborative project with producer RichGains, Indiana Jones. Furthermore, the adventurous new album reflects the Detroit MC’s ability to match his energy with any beat he faces.
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Responds To J.I.D’s Freestyle Comments
Funk Flex reacted to J.I.D’s recent comments on freestyling for him on Instagram. Funk Flex has responded to J.I.D’s recent admission that the New York DJ’s reaction to one of his freestyles left him “a little upset.” Funk Flex says that J.I.D is one of his favorite rappers.
Comments / 0